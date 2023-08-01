Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney Remember ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud: ‘Words Are Not Enough to Describe the Infinite Beauty That Is Angus’

Zendaya paid tribute to her “Euphoria” co-star Angus Cloud, who died Monday at the age of 25. The actor and singer shared a remembrance of Cloud on social media.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya wrote on Instagram. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it). I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… “they could light up any room they entered,” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

She continued, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time, and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Long before Zendaya and Cloud united on “Euphoria,” the two both attended Oakland School of the Arts. The pair were frequent scene partners in the HBO series. Cloud played fan-favorite character Fezco, or “Fez,” a drug dealer and close friend to Zendaya’s troubled teen Rue. In the two seasons of the series that have aired thus far, Rue and Fez have gone through many ups and downs, grappling with the dangers of addiction and the dark underbelly of their suburban town.

“Euphoria’s” Sydney Sweeney also took to Instagram to honor her late co-star, writing: “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to post, and I’m struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 7-11 run. All my love is with you.”

Cloud died Monday in Oakland, Calif. The Oakland Fire Department stated that it responded to a medical emergency at approximately 11:30 a.m. and the patient was “already deceased.” The cause of death was unknown, the fire department said.

Cloud was beloved by the “Euphoria” audience for his perpetually relaxed demeanor, deadpan delivery and sweet disposition. He also shined in scenes with the younger Ashtray (Javon Walton) and in a wholesome romantic flirtation with Lexi (Maude Apatow). The actor was discovered on the street by the series’ casting department — “Euphoria” was his first acting job.