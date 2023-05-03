Zack Snyder’s Netflix Animated Series ‘Twilight of the Gods’ Brings on Xilam as Animation Studio

Xilam Animation will serve as animation studio on Zack Snyder’s upcoming Netflix series “Twilight of the Gods.”

The series was originally announced in 2019. Little is known about the plot other than it will ancient Norse mythology. The voice cast includes: Sylvia Hoeks, Stuart Martin, Pilou Asbaek, John Noble, Paterson Joseph, Rahul Kohli, Jamie Clayton, Kristopher Hivju, Peter Stormare, Jamie Chung, Lauren Cohan, and Corey Stroll. The series does not yet have a premiere date.

Xilam’s animation services on the animated series will include lay-out, colour BG, animation and compositing. The studio’s past credits include the Oscar-nominated feature “I Lost My Body” as well as shows like “Oggy and the Cockroaches,” “Zig & Sharko,” and “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life.”

“We’re so proud to be working with the team at Stone Quarry, including iconic creator and director Zack Snyder,” said Marc du Pontavice, founder and CEO at Xilam Animation. “And we’re also deeply grateful to Netflix for trusting us to bring his spectacular vision to life. We’ll be utilising state of the art 2D animation across the series, which will include spectacular battles and special effects in the distinctive style that has characterised Zack’s work throughout his illustrious career. This project also marks a significant step forward in our ambitions to bring our expertise into the world of adult action series for global audiences.”

Snyder co-created the series and also serves as executive producer in addition to directing two episodes. Jay Olivia and Eric Carrasco also created the series, with Olivia serving as an executive producer along with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller. Carrasco is a producer, while Olivia will also direct. The Snyders and Coller executive produce via their production company, The Stone Quarry.

This is one of two animated series that Stone Quarry and Olivia have set up at Netflix. They are also prepping “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” which will serve as a prequel to Snyder’s live-action film “Army of the Dead.”