Zachary Quinto to Lead NBC Medical Drama Pilot ‘Wolf’ From Producers Greg Berlanti, Andy Serkis

Zachary Quinto has been cast in the lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Wolf,” Variety has learned.

The project was first ordered to pilot at the broadcaster back in January. It is inspired by the books “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat” and “An Anthropologist on Mars” by Oliver Sacks.

Per the official logline, “Wolf” will follow “a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist (Quinto) and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier, the human mind, while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health.”

Quinto’s character is named Dr. Oliver Wolf. He is further described as “head of neurology at Bronx General and an obsessive genius. He’s drawn to people that society has deemed “other” and helps them find hope and purpose. He embraces differences rather than suppressing them.”

The role brings Quinto back to NBC, where he originally broke out in the hit superhero drama “Heroes.” He has since gone on to star in shows like “NOS4A2” at AMC and multiple seasons of the anthology series “American Horror Story,” the latter of which earned him an Emmy nomination in 2013. Quinto is also known for playing Spock in J.J. Abrams’ three rebooted “Star Trek” films.

He is repped by WME, 42, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Michael Grassi is the writer and executive producer of “Wolf.” Lee Toland Krieger will direct and executive produce. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive produce via Berlanti Productions along with Henrik Bastin, Melissa Aouate of Fabel Entertainment and Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, and Will Tennant of The Imaginarium. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Berlanti Productions, Grassi, and Krieger are all under overall deals at WBTV.