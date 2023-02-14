Netflix Top 10: ‘You’ Season 4 Debuts at No. 1 With Over 92 Million Hours Viewed

Joe Goldberg aka Professor Jonathan Moore is back. Following its Feb. 9 release date, “You” Season 4 managed to crack the Netflix Top 10 English TV List during the Feb. 6-12 viewing window at No. 1 with 92.07 million hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week.

Part 1 of the murder-mystery series starring Penn Badgley, which introduces a new group of “friends” or suspects, landed in the Top 10 in 90 countries. Season 1 (19.24 million hours viewed) and Season 3 (11.44 million hours viewed) also joined the chart in fourth and ninth place as fans watched or revisited the series.

For context, it’s not the greatest opening weekend for a Netflix series premiere. Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” recorded 196.2 million hours in its first week of viewing and Season 2 of “Bridgerton” had 193.02 million. “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2, which debuted on Jan. 5, opened to 180.47 million hours viewed, meaning it performed better than Season 3 of “Emily in Paris,” “The Watcher,” and Season 5 of “Cobra Kai.”

This marks the second week “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 remains in the second spot on the list. In its sixth week among the top 10, the series was viewed for 25.7 million hours. It landed just ahead of “Wednesday,” which picked up 22.65 million hours viewed during the viewing window. Also appearing on the list again is the first season of “Ginny & Georgia,” which snagged the No. 5 spot with 15.79 million hours viewed.

Formerly in the No. 1 spot, “Lockwood & Co.” quickly fell to No. 7 on the list with 15.37 million hours viewed. Starring Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati, the paranormal drama follows three teens as they band together as paranormal investigators, risking what little they have to unravel a diabolical conspiracy.

“Love is Blind” Season 3 also joined the Top 10 titles again following the Jan. 10 release of its “After the Alter” special. The series scored 12.53 million viewing hours, making it the eighth most popular English-language TV show.

It’s worth noting that “Freeridge,” which previously cracked the chart at No. 9 on the list following its Feb. 2 premiere, did not make the list during the viewing window. It joins “That ’90s Show,” which also didn’t make an appearance in its third week of availability on the streamer.

Elsewhere on the chart is Seasons 1 (15.4 million hours) and 4 (10.2 million hours) of “New Amsterdam.”

On the film side, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s romantic comedy “Your Place or Mine” opened to 51.2 million hours, pushing it into the No. 1 spot on the English-language films chart just in time for Valentine’s Day. Directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “27 Dresses”), the cross-country romance appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Feb. 6-12 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by English-language movies, non-English-language TV shows and then non-English-language movies.