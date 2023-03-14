Netflix Top 10: ‘You’ Season 4 Back at No. 1 With Part 2 Release, ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Leads English Films Chart

Joe Goldberg has climbed back to No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 English TV chart with big twists, Easter eggs, and a climactic “Anti-Hero” moment as “You” Season 4, Part 2 opened on the list following its March 9 release date. The murder mystery had 75.8 million hours viewed during the March 6-12 viewing window and was in the Top 10 in 86 countries.

On the English Films side, Idris Elba returned as detective John Luther in “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” The thriller, featuring Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley debuted at No. 1 with 65.9 million hours viewed.

It’s also worth noting that German film “All Quiet on the Western Front” was in the fourth spot on the Non-English Films list in the week leading up to the Oscars, where it took home four Academy Awards including Best International Feature, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Music (Original Score).

Chris Rock’s live standup special “Selective Outrage” made its first appearance on Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart at No. 8 on the English titles list with 17.79 million hours viewed. Live from Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre, Rock’s first standup show following the infamous 2022 Oscar’s slap was one of several live offerings on Saturday as Netflix accompanied it with pre- and post-show coverage featuring appearances from Ronnie Chieng, Leslie Jones, Deon Cole and Arsenio Hall, among others, as well as appearances and commentary from Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes. The special first debuted in the US on March 4 and was previously not counted in the previous week’s global count as it wasn’t available in other countries.

“Outer Banks” Season 3, which previously held the top slot on the English TV chart for two consecutive weeks after its Feb. 23 release, fell to fourth on the chart 44.58 million hours viewed — a significant drop from the previous week’s 99 million hours recorded. Additionally, seasons 1 and 2 remained on the chart but experienced a similar drop. The two chapters took the No. 9 and No. 10 spots with 16.36 and 16.14 million hours viewed, respectively.

Just above the pogues this week was Season 2 of the steamy drama “Sex/Life.” Coming in at No. 3 in its first 11 days of availability, the installment earned 46.72 million hours viewed. That’s a slight jump in hours viewed from the previous week’s count despite the drop in placement. Season 1 of the series picked up 25.9 million hours viewed, taking the No. spot as viewers discovered the show for the first time and/or rewatched the show.

A new limited series, “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” cracked Netflix’s chart at No. 2 with 59.88 million hours viewed following its March 8 debut. The docuseries explores the 2014 mysterious case of Flight MH370. Deemed one of the world’s greatest modern mysteries, a plane with 239 people aboard vanished from all radar.

On the unscripted side, “Perfect Match” and “Next in Fashion” Season 2 starring Gigi Hadid and Tan France took the seventh and sixth place on the chart. The reality dating competition earned 18.9 million hours viewed in its fourth week among the list of popular titles while the fashion designer competition was viewed for 24.43 million hours in its first 10 days of availability.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of March 6-12 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.