‘You’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Top 10 With Over 1.7 Billion Viewing Minutes After Season 4 Release

“You” returns to Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list, leading this week’s ranking of titles after Netflix released the first five episodes of the show’s latest season last month. During the Feb. 6-12 viewing window, the series managed 1.73 billion minutes viewed in its first four days of availability. The second half of Season 4 was released on March 9.

According to Nielsen’s break down, the psychological thriller series attracted an audience very similar to “Friends” on HBO Max with 42% of viewers aged 18-34 and 65% of viewers female.

“New Amsterdam” ranked second on the list with 1.5 billion viewing minutes — that’s up 17% from the previous week and attracted an even more female-skewing audience (68%) than “You.” This marks the second consecutive week that the title has brought in over a billion minutes. Netflix added two seasons of the series in January. Before, “New Amsterdam” was originally only available for streaming on Peacock.

Despite experiencing a slight drop, “The Last of Us” on HBO Max took third overall with 1.1 billion viewing minutes on the streamer. This comes after the fifth episode’s release during this interval, pushing it to the highest ranking the show has received yet on the overall titles list.

