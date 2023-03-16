Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘You’ Continues to Lead, ‘New Amsterdam’ Scores Second Place With Over 1 Billion Viewing Minutes

For the second consecutive week, Joe Goldberg continues to lead the competition on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list following the release of “You” Season 4, Part 1. During the Feb. 13-19 viewing window, the thriller picked up 1.47 billion minutes viewed following its Feb. 9 release. That’s a slight fall from the previous week’s opening at 1.73 billion minutes viewed, but remains a solid performance. Part 2 of Season 4 was released on March 9, so it’s expected that the show will continue to stay among the top 10 titles for some time.

Following closely behind is “New Amsterdam” with 1.05 billion minutes viewed. The medical drama also experienced a drop from the previous week’s recorded 1.5 billion viewing minutes. Netflix and Peacock both share the title’s catalog. Netflix added two seasons of the series in January. Previously, the show was only available for streaming on Peacock.

Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine” climbed on the chart within its first 10 days of availability, securing third place overall with 955 million minutes viewed, a 6.3% increase over its opening week. According to Nielsen, the film attracted a broad age range of viewers with an audience demo of 18-64.

“The Last of Us” moved down to No. 4 on the overall titles list with 943 million minutes viewed, just barely missing the billion minute mark. In a move straying away from its typical Sunday release schedule, HBO pushed the release of episode 5 to Friday, Feb. 10, for streaming on HBO Max in order to avoid competition with this year’s Super Bowl, which took place on Feb. 12.

After joining Netflix on Feb. 16, “The Woman King” broke onto Nielsen’s streaming chart at No. 7 with 753 million minutes viewed. The streaming release came amid controversy after the film didn’t receive an Oscar nomination this year despite its popularity amongst fans.

Notably, “Bluey” made its way onto this week’s list of popular titles at No. 8 with 734 million minutes viewed. At the moment, it’s unclear why the children’s show had a sudden spike in viewership considering the first half of season 3 was released in the US in August of last year. As of now, Disney hasn’t revealed when the second half of the season will arrive on Disney+ in the US.

Elsewhere on the chart is “NCIS” (867 million), “Cocomelon” (833 million), “The Walking Dead” (727 million), and “Grey’s Anatomy” (700 million).

See Nielsen’s list of overall streaming rankings for Feb. 13-19 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.