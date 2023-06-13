‘You Are Here’ Trailer: Colman Domingo to Star in AMC Travel Series (TV News Roundup)

“Euphoria” actor Colman Domingo stars in the trailer for AMC’s upcoming travel series ”You Are Here.” As host of the show, Domingo shares personal and national stories as he takes viewers through four American cities: Savannah, Philadelphia, New York and Chicago. The first two episodes premiere on June 19 at 7 p.m.

Domingo is an award-winning actor, writer and director. He has directed episodes of “Fear of the Walking Dead” and starred in the 2021 “Candyman.” “You Are Here” is produced by Domingo’s Edith Production and ZeroPointZero, and it was created in partnership with Johnnie Walker.

Watch the trailer below.

Justina Machado stars in the new trailer for Prime Video’s “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” an eight-episode series based on the Spotify podcast of the same name. The show is set to premiere on June 7.

The official synopsis calls it a “contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest.” It tells the story of Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) who is recently released from a 16-year, unjust prison sentence. Dolores returns to her hometown, reunites with old friends, but soon finds her new-old life to be more tumultuous than she’d foreseen.

The show also stars Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman.

“Dolores Roach” was executive produced by Aaron Mark, creater of the original podcast, along with Dara Resnik, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell, Justin McGoldrick, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Roxann Dawson. Reskin and Mark served as series showrunners.

Watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Mel Gibson and Mishel Prada appear in the first look images for “The Continental: From the World of John Wick.” The three-part event premieres Sept. 2023 on Peacock and also stars Colin Woodell, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

Basil Iwanyk, executive producer of “The Continental” said in a statement, “Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans. And what I love the most: a vision of ‘70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for. This show will look/sound/smell cooler than any show out there.”

Albert Hughes, director and executive producer for the show, added, “Early on in our process we wrote the words ‘Disco Noir’ on the wall. It was emblematic of the experience we wanted to create. Music filled our work room and became the heartbeat of this show as we took turns sharing our favorite tracks from our youth. Each song is more distinct from the next as we come from different worlds, creating a soundtrack featuring the most eclectic mix of needle drops.”

See the first look images below.

Mel Gibson as Cormac — (Photo by: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment) Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Mishel Prada as KD — (Photo by: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment) Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott — (Photo by: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment) Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Independent Streaming Alliance officially formed on Friday, bringing together companies like Allen Media Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Cineverse, Future Today, FrndlyTV, kweliTV, Revry, Scripps, Tastemade, Trusted Media Brands and Vevo.

Comprising ISA are three working groups: measurement, distribution and demand. Together, these departments will help track growth of alliance members and ad partnerships, posit methods for growing audiences and ensure that members’ advertising is available for seamless purchase.

“Most of the members of the ISA were early adopters of FAST and played a major role in its initial growth and adoption,” said Cameron Saless, chief business officer at TMB.

“As this industry matures and consolidates, we believe that we can play an important role in helping our peers and partners solve some of the important challenges around content discovery, data privacy, and demand transparency, while also ensuring independent programming does not get left out of the equation,” Saless said.

In total, ISA founding companies have over 2,200 streaming touchpoints.

Chechu Lasheras has been named Canela Media’s new chief strategy officer. The technology company, Canela Media, announced Monday that Lashera will spearhead the company’s corporate strategy, by increasing the company’s growth and identifying new opportunities.

“Canela Media has established itself as a dynamic force in the streaming industry, offering a truly unique experience for Latino audiences and advertisers seeking to connect with this vibrant community,” said Lasheras.

Lasheras previously served as chief digital revenue officer at Grupo Prisa, where he developed innovative monetization strategies and business development initiatives, including the creation of Prisa Content Studio and Prisa Programmatic & Data Hub. Additionally, Lasheras served as executive director at Miami Dade Colleges and an advisor to Canela Media since its inception.

“Lasheras’ visionary approach and deep understanding of the media, tech and advertising ecosystem will be instrumental in charting our course to new horizons, capitalizing on opportunities, and solidifying our position as an industry leader in the media and multicultural space,” said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, CEO and founder of Canela Media.

GREENLIGHTS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has greenlit a new sneaker, hip-hop hybrid series “Just for Kicks,” the company announced Monday.

Hosted by Don Benjamin, Wes Armstrong and Jadi Torres, the series will feature varying groups of guests to talk all things shoes and fashion. The new show hails from producer and director Rhyan LaMarr and entrepreneur Antoine Wade, and is set to feature a slate of stars including Allen Iverson, Jordan Clarkson, Rich the Kid, Bun B, Barton Fitzpatrick and more.

“We’re thrilled to bring Just for Kicks to audiences who love sneakers,” said Antoine Wade, producer. “There are no barriers, ethnic boundaries, or divisions when it comes to sneaker culture and fashion. A CEO can wear the same shoes as a kid from the inner city. That accessibility creates a universal love and appreciation for shoes beyond social classes. It starts with shoes and takes us all over the map, from music and fashion to inspirational stories and what’s happening worldwide.”

“Just for Kicks” will premiere later this summer on Crackle.

PARTNERSHIPS

Amazon Freevee is expanding its FAST Channel in a new partnership with MGM and Warner Bros. Discovery that will see the addition of new channel selections, the streamer announced Monday.

The new slate of channels will span genres including originals, popular movies, food, game shows, classic TV, reality, news and sports. All channels are accessible via the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.

“FAST Channels offer Freevee viewers an always-on, 24/7, lean-back viewing experience that immediately connects them to a selection of TV shows, movies, and unscripted programming such as news, sports, and music,” said Ryan Pirozzi, head of Amazon Freevee. “MGM and Warner Bros. Discovery create content that appeals to a diverse fan base—action, comedy, drama, scripted, unscripted, and more. We are incredibly excited Freevee customers will have even more choice when it comes to what they can watch, whenever and however they choose.”

A few of the upcoming Freevee Fast Channels include MGM’s launch with single-title channels which will include “The Pink Panther,” “Stargate,” “Green Acres” and “The Outer Limits.” Additionally, Discovery and WBD studio content including “Cake Boss,” “Extreme Couponing,” “Paranormal Lockdown,” “Say Yes to the Dress,” and “Long Lost Family” will be accessible.

DATES

CBS has set a July 2 premiere date for the fifth season of its reality competition series “Tough As Nails,” the network announced Tuesday.

“Tough As Nails” is a competition series that spotlights “Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor.” Season 5 will sport a special two-hour episode premiere on July 2 and Friday July 7 at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network.

The show joins CBS’ announced summer lineup, including “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” “Big Brother,” “Superfan” and “The Challenge: USA.” All series will be available to stream live and demand on Paramount+.