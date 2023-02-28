YMU Signs Influencer Mrs Hinch (EXCLUSIVE)

Sophie Hinchliffe – best known as “cleanfluencer” Mrs Hinch – has signed with global talent management company YMU.

Hinchliffe has amassed over 4.6 million Instagram followers with her cleaning tips and tricks as well as releasing over six best-selling books, her own podcast and a product line with U.K. grocery chain Tesco. She has also been a P&G ambassador since 2018.

Now she is set to explore how to further develop her brand in entertainment, publishing, IP, and social strategy with the agency.

“I am so excited to be starting this new chapter at YMU,” said Hinchliffe. “I promised myself in 2023 that I would try my best to push myself that little bit more out of my comfort zone and try some new things. I think YMU is the perfect partner to help me along that journey. Let’s do this!”

Hinchliffe first launched her Instagram page in 2018 under the name Mrs Hinch with simple videos of her cleaning her home, inadvertently launching a new type of influencer content known as “cleanfluencing” which saw her land national magazine covers as well as growing a loyal following. She has since also diversified into lifestyle content, following the birth of her two children and a home renovation.

Lucy Loveridge, global MD for social at YMU, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sophie on board. She has carved out a unique path in the social space and continues to be a trailblazer. We’re looking forward to building on her current success, taking the ‘Mrs Hinch’ brand to the next level and beyond.”