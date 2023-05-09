‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Part 1 Heads to Peacock Later This Month (TV News Roundup)

On May 25, all eight episodes of the first part of “Yellowstone” Season 5 will be available to stream on Peacock, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” spotlights the Dutton family as they fight “to defend their ranch and way of life.” When their family’s secrets begin to strain the family, political hopes and outside alliances threaten their fate.

“Yellowstone” is led by Kevin Coster and also stars Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Kelsey Asbille.

The second half of “Yellowstone” Season 5 is set to launch this November on the Paramount Network, with this season being its final. While the original series is coming to an end, an untitled “Yellowstone” sequel series has been ordered.

PROGRAMMING

Amazon Prime Video announced stand-up comedy special “2 Moms, 1 Mic” will premiere this Mother’s Day on May 14. “2 Moms, 1 Mic” stars comics Kaela Crawford (“Laugh After Dark”) and Selina Ringel (“Single Mother by Choice”) as the two make a comedic tribute to motherhood.

“We became friends through stand up but when Kaela got pregnant, I began checking in on her often as I had just had my baby,” Ringel said. “It’s a very unique experience to be a performer and a mother. We realized there was so much to laugh about that we wanted to explore it together but the friendship and support we have given each other in the process has been invaluable.”

“We came up with this special to be a voice for new moms and moms-to-be who could relate to our experiences and might need a good laugh,“ Crawford added.

PICKUPS

The CW Network has acquired CBC and Lionsgate TV’s original comedy series “Son of a Critch” to air this summer, the network announced Monday.

The series is based on comedian, actor and writer Mark Critch’s bestselling memoir. “Son of a Critch” follows the story of Mark as a child while he uses “comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world.”

Critch stars in the series as the father of a young Mark, portrayed by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Malcolm McDowell, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Riveria and Colton Gobbo are also part of the cast.

“Son of a Critch” Season 1 premiered in Canada as the top scripted program in key demos on CBC and has continued to rank as one of the top 5 Canadian comedies overall since its debut.

“Son of a Critch” hails from Andrew Barnsley, executive producer of “Schitt’s Creek” and Tim McAuliffe, writer of “The Office” and “Last Man on Earth.” Critch, McAuliffe, Barnsley and Allan Hawco executive produce the series. Renuka Jeyapalan, Perry Chafe, Amanda Joy and Anita Kapila serve as co-executive producers with Jeyapalan directing the first four episodes of the series.

PARTNERSHIPS

Coaches+ Media and Altius Sports Partners have announced a new partnership to create and develop media content and IP to amplify coaches’ unique stories.

The partnership’s content will work to showcase the coaches’ stories of leadership, education, inclusion, service and advocacy. The partnership will offer coaches the opportunity to create their own content through its “Coaches Creator” platform and develop philanthropic projects, instructional videos and media collectibles.

“Altius brings deep experience and expertise in the college sports industry, and we look forward to working together to create engaging, innovative content that showcases the unique perspectives and insights of our network of coaches,” CEO of Coaches+ Media, Craig Robinson, said.

Casey Schwab, CEO and founding partner of Altius Sports Partners, added, “We believe that Coaches+ has a unique opportunity to leverage the insights and experiences of its network of coaches to create engaging, educational, and entertaining content that will benefit coaches at every level of the sport.”

EVENTS

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will take place June 16-20 in Monaco. The upcoming festival will screen the world premiere of “Shelter,” the Prime Video original series based off of Harlan Coben’s book of the same name. “Shelter” follows Mickey Bolitar after his father suddenly dies, leading him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. But Mickey gets entangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school. Coben and Allen MacDonald serve as co-showrunners and executive producers with Ed Ornelas, Rola Bauer, Erik Barmack and director Patricia Cardoso. Charlotte Coben is a producer.

The screening will take place in the Salle Des Princes theatre.

In addition to the premiere of “Shelter,” Emmy Award winner John Goodman will serve as the President of the fiction jury alongside Camilla Rydbacken, SVP scripted content, Viaplay; Francesca Chillemi, producer; Frank Spotnitz, CEO and executive producer of Big Light Productions; Marcus Ammon, managing director content, Bavaria Fiction; and actor Travis Fimmel.

Emmy Award-winning documentarian Tom Jennings was announced as the president of the news and documentaries jury. Jennings is joined by Jeanette Larsson, senior editor and producer, SVT; Aïda Touihri, presenter, RMC Story; José Carlos Gallardo, reporter, editor and director, Weekly Report and creator and author Patrick Aryee.

The festival will conclude with producer and writer Howard Gordon (“The X-Files,” “24,” “Homeland,” “Accused”) receiving the Honorary Golden Nymph Award at the closing ceremony on June 20.

FIRST LOOKS

Prime Video has set a June 23 release date for its mythical comedy series “I’m A Virgo,” the streamer announced Monday, accompanied by a first look clip.

“I’m A Virgo” stars Jharrel Jerome as Cootie, a 13-foot-tall Black man living in Oakland, Calif. The mythical odyssey series follows Cootie’s journey as he escapes his old life of reading comic books and watching TV all day to explore the real world. He goes on to make friends, find love and navigate the conflicts of living in the real world.

The series also stars Walton Goggins, Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Mike Epps and Carmen Ejogo. The entire seven-episode season will premiere on Prime Video June 23.

“I’m A Virgo” is created, written, directed and executive produced by showrunner Boots Riley. Chun also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer Rebecca Rivo and Jerome.

Check out the first look below.

DATES

Make your way on down to Exclamation, USA: The Max original animated series “Clone High” is set to debut May 23, the day the HBO Max-Discovery+ combined product launches. The show takes on the same-name as the 2000s MTV classic with a fresh spin as Joan, JFK, Abe and Cleo hit the books again 20 years later.

“Clone High” follows teenage clones of some of the world’s most intelligent people: Joan of Arc, Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, and Cleopatra and Gandhi, as it riffs off the tropes of classic teen drama series.

Returning voices include Will Forte as Abe and Nicole Sullivan as Joan along with Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Christa Miller, Donald Faison and Judah Miller.

The show is executive produced by Lord, Chris Miller, Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, Erik Durbin, Judah Miller, Corey Campodonico, Alex Bulkley and Jeff Ingold. Two episodes will debut each Thursday following the premiere until June 22.

Watch the trailer below.

*

Fox has shifted the premiere date for Season 2 of Joel McHale’s “Crime Scene Kitchen” from May 22 to June 5 amid the ongoing writers strike. The McHale-hosted reality cooking competition will debut with a one-hour premiere, despite previously announcing a two-hour, two-episode premiere on May 22.

The decision comes from the broadcaster as networks look to spread out their unscripted programming schedule for the summer season to combat any delays that my arise due to the WGA strike.

“Crime Scene Kitchen” is led by McHale as bakers are tasked with figuring out what dessert they’re baking by eating a few crumbs and being given some elusive clues. The series is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Conrad Green, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and McHale serve as executive producers.

*

Netflix’s latest limited series “Painkiller” will make its debut on Netflix Aug. 10.

“Painkiller” stars Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi and West Duchovny as they recount a fictionalized retelling of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in the U.S. The stories of perpetrators, victims and truth-seekers affected by the creation of OxyContin will be explored in the limited series.

The series is based on the Barry Meier book of the same name and the New Yorker Magazine article “The Family That Built the Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe.

“Painkiller” is directed by Peter Berg and executively produced by Berg, Eric Newman, Alex Gibney and creators/showrunners/writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

Painkiller. (L to R) Tyler Ritter as John Brownlee, Uzo Aduba as Edie in episode 105 of Painkiller. Cr. Keri Anderson/Netflix © 2023 KERI ANDERSON/NETFLIX

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Producer Elizabeth Davies has joined Scout Productions as its SVP of production and operations. In her new role, she will oversee domestic and international physical production while reporting to Scout Productions president Eric Korsh. Davies has spent 25 years in various roles as a production consultant, talent agent and a range of jobs in unscripted television.

“The company has a proven track record of creating innovative and thought-provoking content, and I am eager to collaborate with such a talented group of individuals,” Davies said. “I look forward to contributing my experience and expertise to help bring even more groundbreaking projects to life.”

Scout’s recent program roster includes Netflix’s “Queer Eye” Season 7, Peacock’s new series “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death” and FX’s “The Secrets of Hillsong.”