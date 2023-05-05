‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1883’ to Air on Paramount Network This Summer

As Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” comes to a close, fans will be able to catch the prequel Paramount+ series, “1883” on the network this June.

Paramount Network will air the full season of the Paramount+ limited series beginning Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m., with subsequent episodes dropping weekly thereafter. In addition to airing all 10 episodes, the network’s special broadcast will include extended featurettes at the end of each episode.

The series follows the origins of the Dutton family as they embark on a journey out west and through the Great Plains. According to the official logline, “It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.”

Created by Taylor Sheridan, “1883” stars Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert.

“1883” is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

In addition to “Yellowstone” and “1883” Sheridan created “1923,” the second “Yellowstone” prequel series for Paramount+. The third “Yellowstone” series first premiered in December 2022, after the “1883” December 2021 premiere. Since then “1923” has been renewed for a second season.

“1923” follows the Dutton family during the Prohibition era and as the Great Depression looms before them. The series stars Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Isabel May, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph and Timothy Dalton.

Watch below for the official “1883” on Paramount Network teaser.