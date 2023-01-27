Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Yellowstone’ Snags First Major Week with Over 1 Billion Minutes Viewed

After a series of brief bumps for Peacock, “Yellowstone” scores its first billion-minute week on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10. During the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1, the drama sits at No. 5 on the chart with 1.04 billion minutes viewed.

According to Nielsen, the show likely been helped by not having a new Season 5 episode on Paramount Network. Considering its normal time slot would have been Christmas Day, the move left viewers to catch up on Seasons 1-4 on Peacock. Nielsen shares Season 1 saw its viewing peak on Dec. 25, Season 2 on Dec. 26, Season 3 on Dec. 27 and Season 4 on Dec. 28, as viewers worked their way through every episode.

“Glass Onion” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” continue to lead the list in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively. The whodunit mystery jumped 30% from its opening weekend to bring in 2.9 billion viewing minutes in its first full week of availability on Netflix, making it the most-streamed movie in a measurement week since Nielsen began tracking streaming content – setting a new record for the movie.

Amazon Prime Video’s “Jack Ryan” earned 1.67 billion minutes viewed during the viewing window following the long-awaited Season 3 premiere, which arrived on Dec. 21. It’s a 9% drop from the previous week’s figures, but it’s still a solid performance for the series in its first 12 days of availability. Just below the action-thriller is Netflix’s “Wednesday,” which picked up 1.66 billion minutes viewed more than a month after its November debut. That’s a 7% fall from the previous week’s almost 1.8 billion viewing minutes.

More to come…