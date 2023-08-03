CBS Sets Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: ‘Yellowstone’ Repeats Begin in September (TV News Roundup) 

CBS has set the premiere dates for its fall 2023 lineup.

Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” will kick off its broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:30 p.m. following the 56th premiere of “60 Minutes” at 7:30 p.m.

The network sports the debut of three new series, with the “Buddy Games” reality show hosted by Josh Duhamel premiering on Sept. 14 at 9 p.m., the Jaime Camil-hosted “Lotería Loca” on Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. and “Raid the Cage” on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m.

September will see the return of CBS’ slate of beloved reality shows “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race,” on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively. A special 20th-anniversary mini marathon for “NCIS” will be held on Sept. 25.

Paramount+ original series “FBI True” and “SEAL Team” will debut on Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. and Nov. 2 at 10 p.m., respectively. The U.K. edition of “Ghosts” premieres on Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. with encore episodes of CBS’ “Ghosts” lead-in at 8:30 p.m.

CBS’ summer smashes “Big Brother” and MTV’s “The Challenge: USA” will extend their programming into the fall.

In other TV roundup news:

FIRST LOOKS

Denny Duron is making his legendary coaching return in the official trailer for Amazon Freevee’s original docuseries, “God. Family. Football.” which will premiere all six episodes on Sept. 1.

The docuseries is set to follow Duron as he coaches the football program at Evangel Christian Academy during their 2022 high school football season. After enduring their “worst season in school history,” Duron steps in to reignite the team’s drive.

“What drew me to this project and inspired me to help tell God. Family. Football.’s story of teamwork, hard work, and discipline was coach Duron’s faith-first approach to the game,” said executive producer Russell Wilson. “As the leader of Evangel Christian Academy, one of the top football programs in the country, coach Duron not only preaches but exemplifies what it means to be a winner on and off the field, and it is an honor to be able to share his lessons and legacy.”

“God. Family. Football.” is executive produced by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Drew Buckley and was created by Aaron Benward. Wilson, Jared Goetz, and Rob Gehring serve as executive producers alongside co-executive producers Cliff Young, Cody Bess, Scott Brignac, Chelsea Friedland and Matt Woolsey.

Watch the official trailer below.

*

Netflix has debuted a slate of first-look photos for the final season of its series “Sex Education,” which is set to premiere on Sept. 21.

Season 4 of “Sex Education” will follow Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) as they embark on a new journey — college. Moordale students feel a culture shock when they begin attending Cavendish Sixth Form College: “There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!”

Per the series’ official logline, “Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

“Sex Education” stars Butterfield alongside Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings.

Season 4 will feature the introduction of Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith, Eshaan Akbar and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua to the cast.

Laurie Nunn serves as the creator and lead writer of “Sex Education.” Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom and Thara Popoola join as additional writers. Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill and Alyssa McClelland directed while Laurie Nunn, Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor and Clare Couchman served as executive producers. Callum Devrell-Cameron and Rem Conway produced.

Check out the first-look images below.

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn and Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn in “Sex Education” Season 4. Thomas Wood/Netflix

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti and Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivian Odusanya in “Sex Education” Season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

George Robison as Isaac Goodwin in “Sex Education” Season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman in “Sex Education” Season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

*

Amazon Freevee’s hit Australian daily drama “Neighbours” is making its return on Monday, Sept. 18, the streamer announced Tuesday.

“Neighbours” follows the residents of Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne. Its latest season will release new episodes daily, Monday through Thursday, via Amazon Freevee in the U.K. and U.S. The series will, too, stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

The season stars series regulars Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano and Xavier Molyneux. April Rose Pengilly, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, and Mischa Barton will be featured as guest stars.

“All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on September 18 in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled,” said Jason Herbison, executive producer of “Neighbours.”

Watch the official teaser trailer below.

*

Move over Woodstock, Snoopy’s giving Marcie her own a moment in the trailer for “Snoopy Present: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” an all-new Peanuts special premiering August 18 on Apple TV+.

Per the special’s official synopsis: “We get to see first-hand how our lovable introvert, Marcie, makes a monumental difference from behind the scenes both for her friends and her community. To train for the school golf championship, Marcie assists Peppermint Patty as her caddie, offering thoughtful and deliberate advice to help her win. Meanwhile, after coming up with brilliant solutions to her classmates’ problems – from hallway traffic jams to lunchtime pizza shortages – Marcie is unexpectedly elected as class president…a role she never wanted. Suddenly thrust into the spotlight, Marcie struggles to cope with the expectations of her new job and retreats as far from the public eye as possible.”

The special was produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, and was directed by Raymond. S Persi and written by Besty Walters. It was executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

CNBC is launching “Live Ambitiously,” a new campaign that aims “to empower viewers to achieve their financial aspirations.” Leaders and investors from around the world will discuss their paths to success as well as what motivates them. Coming from a myriad of industries, guests will speak on their experiences and the steps one can take to actualize their goals in the business world. Among a long list of guests are John Hope Bryant, the CEO of Operation Hope, and Marissa Mayer, the co-founder and CEO of Sunshine and a former Google executive.

Robert Poulton, who is the Vice President, Global Creative Director of CNBC, made a statement on the launch of the new campaign. “Ambition is what drives our viewers to connect with CNBC,” he said. “They have financial goals they strive to achieve, and they rely on us to give insight that might help them reach those goals. This new campaign puts the spotlight on the ‘why’ and ‘how’ leaders got to their achievements. This inside look is meant to engage our viewers on a deeper relatable, personal and aspirational level.”

*

As CBS’ “Big Brother” returns for its 25th season both Pluto TV and Paramount+ will run the hit series’ live feeds, the streamers announced Tuesday.

Following “Big Brother” Season 25’s Aug. 2 premiere, the live feeds will be available for streaming 24/7 throughout the season. Pluto TV will stream the live feeds with commercials, including four dedicated as individual live-stream feeds and the fifth that it says will “offer a combined viewing experience of all the exciting action from inside the ‘Big Brother’ house.”

This marks the third year that Paramount+ has housed the “Big Brother” live feeds on a dedicated stream, ad-free, for all subscribers.

“The ‘Big Brother’ live feed on Pluto TV and Paramount+ is a further testament to how the Paramount ecosystem provides fans the best programming wherever and however they choose to stream,” said Jeff Grossman, EVP of content and business operations for Paramount streaming.

SPECIALS

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will sit down for a NewsNation town hall on August 14 at 9 p.m. ET. The town hall will be moderated by news anchor Leland Vittert and marks Ramaswamy’s first with a national TV news station as a presidential candidate.

The 90-minute town hall will be broadcast from NewsNation’s headquarters in Chicago, and will address a number of topics while facilitating questions from live audiences in New Hampshire and Iowa.

Following the town hall will be a special edition of “Cuomo” with Chris Cuomo and political editor Chris Stirewalt. The town hall will re-air at 12 a.m. following “Cuomo.”

PARTNERSHIPS

WWE and Slim Jim are stepping into the ring together with a multi-layered partnership as Slim Jim will sponsor a marquee match at “SummerSlam” on Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field Detroit.

The relationship between WWE and Slim Jim first kicked off nearly thirty years ago with a series of Slim Jim commercials that featured the likes of “Macho Man” Randy Savage creating the iconic tagline “Snap Into a Slim Jim!” Continuing their partnership in the modern day aims to strengthen the legacy of both brands.

“Alongside our partners at Slim Jim and Conagra Brands, WWE is excited to renew one of the most memorable collaborations in sports entertainment history and there’s no better way to kick off the partnership than a 20-man Battle Royal at ‘SummerSlam,’” said Craig Stimmel the WWE’s senior vice president and head of global sales and partnerships.

“The SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim” serves as the first integration of WWE’s premiere live events, with Slim Jim also projected to activate at Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania.

“Slim Jim has always been about crushing boredom and doing the unexpected, which is also the cornerstone of WWE and their memorable lineup of bold, in-your-face Superstars,” said Spencer Fivelson, vice president and general manager of snacks at Conagra Brands. “We’re thrilled to be back in the ring with WWE to build on our shared history and celebrate the savage energy of today’s WWE Superstars.”