‘Yellowjackets’ Heads to SXSW With Three-Day ’Camp’ Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

As Showtime prepares to launch Season 2 of its hit thriller “Yellowjackets,” the network is bringing the show to Austin’s South by Southwest festival next month via a three-day interactive popup.

“Camp Yellowjackets” will open the first weekend of SXSW, from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12, at the Fair Market in Austin. The installation kicks off with a private opening event on Friday, and then will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT on Saturday and Sunday.

The “Camp Yellowjackets” experience will create the look of a 1990s-era summer camp that has been abandoned. Visitors will be able to spot hidden Easter eggs from the show while exploring the campsite. Among the activities on site will be ax throwing, BBQ and specialty cocktails. Fans can sign up to attend at CampYellowjackets.com.

“Camp Yellowjackets is an exclusive, excitingly unsettling, ‘Yellowjackets’-themed destination,” said Puja Vohra, executive VP of marketing at Showtime Networks. “It’s been our passion and our privilege to open up the world of this amazing series to viewers everywhere, and we can’t wait for “Campers” to immerse themselves in clues of what really happened out there.”

“Yellowjackets” returns for its second season via Showtime streaming and on-demand on Friday, March 26. The show then makes its linear return on the network on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created “Yellowjackets,” which stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress as the adult friends who as teenagers survived a horrific plane crash in the remote northern wilderness — with flashbacks to what happened to them 25 years ago. Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood have also joined the series in Season 2. The show also stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves. Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco are executive producers. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. Karyn Kusama directed the pilot.

Here’s a first look at the mockups for “Camp Yellowjackets” at SXSW:

“Camp Yellowjackets” (Kamp Grizzly)

