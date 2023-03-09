‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer Builds Suspense With Florence + the Machine’s Moody ‘Just a Girl’ Cover

Showtime has released the trailer for Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated series “Yellowjackets,” which is accompanied by Florence + the Machine’s new cover of No Doubt’s 1995 hit “Just a Girl.”

The psychological horror series follows a high school soccer team that survives a plane crash in 1996, only to be left deep in the Canadian woods. Through a mix of flashbacks and present day, the show depicts how the athletes transitioned from an elite team into a savage clan.

The second season picks up two months after Shauna disregarded Jackie with bad results. The tensions have grown within the team with winter conditions intensifying, leaving the girls to make impossible decisions to survive.

The show stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress, with Lauren Ambrose (as adult Van) and Simone Kessell (as adult Lottie) joining as regulars and Elijah Wood in a season-long guest arc. The second season also features Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created the show and serve as showrunners and executive producers with fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also executive produces with Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson and Karyn Kusama.

Florence + the Machine’s new dark cover of “Just a Girl,” produced by Florence Welch and Mark Bowen of Idles, dropped along with the trailer and is available to stream and download.

“I’m such a huge fan of ‘Yellowjackets’ and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” Welch said about the cover song. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop-punk and Gwen Stefani, it was a dream job.”

“Yellowjackets” premieres on demand and streaming on March 24 for Showtime subscribers and will be broadcast on Showtime’s linear channel on March 26. Check out the trailer below.