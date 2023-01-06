‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Casts Nicole Maines, François Arnaud, Nia Sondaya in Recurring Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Maines (“Supergirl”), François Arnaud (“The Borgias”) and Nia Sondaya (“Truth Be Told”) have been added to Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” Season 2 in recurring roles.

They join Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under,” “Servant”) and Simone Kessell (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc.

Sondaya has been tapped to step into the role of Teen Akilah in a recasting, with Keeya King exiting the series.

Sondaya has also been featured in recurring roles on “Bel Air,” “Truth Be Told,” and has also starred as a lead in the short film “Heart Shot.” She is repped by Unified Management and Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Maines will portray Lisa, an associate of Adult Lottie (Simone Kissell), who is trying to recover from past trauma.

The actor has been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award and has been a Variety Power of Young Hollywood and Power of Pride honoree. For her activism, Maines was a 2020 HRC Upstander Award honoree and continues to be a tireless champion for trans rights. Maines broke out as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, on “Supergirl,” making her TV’s first transgender superhero. Her additional credits include the television series “Royal Pains” and “Good Trouble” as well as the films “Bit” and “Darby and the Dead.” She is repped by Defining Artists and The Nord Group.

Arnaud, who will guest star in four episodes, will appear as Paul. His character is described as “a New York writer and secret boyfriend of Coach Scott (Steven Kreuger) who reminds Coach Scott of what might have been.”

Arnaud’s additional TV credits include “Surface,” “The Moodys,””Unreal,” “Blindspot” and “Midnight, Texas.” On the film side, he starred in Neil Jordan’s “Marlowe” alongside Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger and Jessica Lange as well as the movies “Norbourg,” “La Switch,” “The Winter House,” “Permission,” “The Bohemians,” “She’s in Portland,” “Rapid Eye Movement” and “Jean of the Joneses.” He also just wrapped the series “Plan B.” Arnaud is repped by APA and Lasher Group.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created the series and serve as showrunners/executive producers with fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also executive produces. The second season of “Yellowjackets” is expected to arrive on Friday, March 24. The show has also already been renewed for Season 3.