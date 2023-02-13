×
Yamiche Alcindor to Exit PBS‘ ’Washington Week’

Yamiche Alcindor, moderator of Washington Week, on set in April 2021.Photo credit: Scott Suchman
WETA/Scott Suchman

Yamiche Alcindor, the veteran Washington correspondent who has moderated PBS’ “Washington Week” since the Spring of 2021. is stepping down from the show, according to a memo sent to staffers Monday.

Alcindor “has now decided to conclude her tenure with the program as she focuses full-time on her work at NBC and on her forthcoming book,” said Sharon Rockefeller, president and CEO of WETA, the Washington, D.C. PBS station that produces the program, in a memo. No replacement for Alcindor has been named as of yet.

Alcindor said via a Tweet Monday that she decided to leave the PBS role “after some very deep and meaingful conversations.” She joined NBC News in late December.

More to come…

