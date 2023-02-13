Yamiche Alcindor to Exit PBS‘ ’Washington Week’

Yamiche Alcindor, the veteran Washington correspondent who has moderated PBS’ “Washington Week” since the Spring of 2021. is stepping down from the show, according to a memo sent to staffers Monday.

Alcindor “has now decided to conclude her tenure with the program as she focuses full-time on her work at NBC and on her forthcoming book,” said Sharon Rockefeller, president and CEO of WETA, the Washington, D.C. PBS station that produces the program, in a memo. No replacement for Alcindor has been named as of yet.

Alcindor said via a Tweet Monday that she decided to leave the PBS role “after some very deep and meaingful conversations.” She joined NBC News in late December.

More to come…