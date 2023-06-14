‘XO, Kitty’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “XO, Kitty” for Season 2.

The news comes approximately one month after the series launched on May 18. Per Netflix, the series debuted in the weekly Top 10 rankings at number two with 72.1 million hours viewed.

“XO, Kitty” is a spinoff of Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” film franchise, which is itself based on a series of YA novels written by Jenny Han.

The series follows “teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey, who thinks she knows everything there is to know about love,” per the official logline. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

Anna Cathcart stars as Kitty, while the series also stars Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, and Peter Thurnwald as Alex. The cast includes Yunjin Kim as Jina, Sarayu Blue as Trina, John Corbett as Dan Covey, Michael K Lee as Professor Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

Han created the series and serves as co-showrunner and executive producer along with Sascha Rothchild. Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment also executive produces. The series is produced by ACE and Awesomeness Studios.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” originally debuted on Netflix in 2018, followed by the sequels “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” in 2020 and “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” in 2021.