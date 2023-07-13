Olympic Snowboarder Scotty James Joins X Games as Investor and Brand Advisor (EXCLUSIVE)

The X Games is welcoming one of its alums into the corporate fold: snowboarder Scotty James has joined the company as an investor and a brand advisor.

While James is still scheduled to compete in X Games Aspen Men’s Superpipe competition in 2024, and beyond, he will now also “liaise with X Games on how to continue to strengthen the competition moving forward and serve as a brand steward to build the X Games business and external X Games partnerships.”

Founded in 1995 by ESPN, the X Games’ controlling stake was old to MSP Sports Capital last October, with the new parent company committing to expanding digital livestreaming of the event. The upcoming 2023 games are set for July 21-23, with coverage to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

James is not the first X Games alum to step into a business role with the extreme sports competition organization, following the announcement that skateboarder Tony Hawk (a 10-time winner of the X Games) has signed on as a brand steward and investor.

“Scotty is one of the hardest working and most accomplished athletes in action sports and his perspective brings tremendous value to X Games as we grow this iconic action sports brand,” MSP Sports Capital CEO and X Games executive chairman Jeff Moorad said.

A two-time Olympic medalist, an eight-time X Games medalist and the holder of three world titles in the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe, James grew up in Warrandyte, Australia. In 2010, he became the youngest athlete to represent Australia, and the youngest male athlete to compete at the Winter Games, in more than 50 years.

James added: “I’ve always felt that X Games provides the biggest stage in action sports which is why I made the decision to join the group of advisors in developing the business part of the exciting new chapter. I hope to continue to build the X Games legacy in the action sports arena and shape the future of the business. I’ve always loved competing in Aspen and hope that the athletes to follow will be able to experience and enjoy the competition as much as I do.”