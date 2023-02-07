WWE SummerSlam Returns to Michigan After 30 Years (TV News Roundup)

WWE has announced its annual “SummerSlam” will take place at Detroit’s Ford Field on Aug. 5.

The announcement marks the first return of “SummerSlam” to Michigan in 30 years and the first WWE event to take place at Ford Field since “WrestleMania” in 2007.

“Landing WWE ‘SummerSlam’ at Ford Field is a signature win for Detroit and continues the momentum of the Detroit Sports Commission in attracting major sporting events to the region,” said DSC executive director Dave Beachnau in a statement. “Metro Detroit enjoys a special place in WWE history and has produced many iconic moments. Thank you to the entire WWE family for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a first-class experience.”

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase April 15 on Ticketmaster.com.

Also in today’s television news:

NEW HIRES

Two new multi-platform reporters are joining ABC News, according to an announcement today from Wendy Fisher, the network’s senior vice president of newsgathering. Jaclyn Lee will fill one of the positions from New York effective Feb. 7, while Melissa Adan will join the Los Angeles team later this week.

Prior to being hired at ABC News, Lee worked as a reporter and anchor at ABC-owned television station WPVI-TV as well as at WVEC-TV, a Virginia-based ABC affiliate. Lee’s previous coverage spans topics like the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 presidential election and the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes.

Adan spent over six years at NBCUniversal, most recently serving as a general assignment news reporter and anchor for NBC7 and Telemundo 20 since 2018. As a bilingual journalist, Adan has traveled across the globe to report on the Mexico-U.S. border crisis and the effects of wildfires on climate change — the latter of which earned her a regional Emmy.

*

Multimedia journalist CB Cotton starts a new position today at Fox News Channel (FNC) as a correspondent, the network alerted today. In the role, Cotton will cover breaking news from FNC’s New York headquarters.

Before being hired at FNC, Cotton worked at KMGH-TV, a Denver-based ABC affiliate, as a lead night side reporter with an emphasis on crime, justice and law enforcement. Cotton was also a multimedia journalist at Nashville’s WKRN-TV from 2018 to 2020 and took the helm at WITN-TV as Jacksonville bureau chief for two years prior to that.

Notable work from Cotton includes her tenacious reporting on the increase in social justice protests following the murder of George Floyd and her coverage of the Boulder King Soopers supermarket shooting in March 2021.

AWARD SHOWS

Movieguide has announced UP Entertainment founder and CEO Charles “Charley” Humbard will receive its Visionary award at its 30th annual gala. Humbard is receiving the award for his positive influence on the entertainment industry and culture.

In his 40-year career in the entertainment industry, Humbard also served as a senior executive at Discovery Networks and a founding member of Discovery International Networks. Prior to Discovery, he wrote, recorded and performed music for TV on Rex Humbard Worldwide Ministries.

“Charley continues to be a beacon of light in an industry that often gets bogged down in immorality,” Movieguide publisher Ted Baehr said in a statement. “UPtv content is inspirational, encouraging, and tells quality stories without sacrificing values. We are proud to call Charley a friend of Movieguide.”

UP Entertainment, a brand based on uplifting entertainment, houses UPtv, UP Faith & Family, aspireTV, aspireTV Life and Cine Romantico.

“From the beginning we recognized a need for uplifting and positive entertainment for viewers across America,” said Humbard. “Today, with five unique brands serving diverse audiences, we can truly say we are doing our part to uplift someone. Thank you to Movieguide for recognizing and championing the need to make and celebrate positive, uplifting programming in Hollywood.”

The Movieguide gala will take place Feb. 10 at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood.