WWE’s 2023 Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View to Take Place in London

WWE’s annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view will take place in The O2 arena in London on July 1, 2023, the company announced Thursday.

This will mark the first time WWE has held a major live event in London since 2002. Most recently, the sports entertainment giant held the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Manchester in September 2022, which was itself the first WWE pay-per-view in the UK since 2003.

“The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money In The Bank,” said Dan Ventrelle, executive vice president of talent for WWE. “We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1.”

The focal point of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view is the men and women’s ladder matches, with the winners of those matches each winning a Money in the Bank briefcase. The briefcase is said to contain a contract for a championship match that the winner can cash in at any time in the next year. Past winners of the Money in the Bank ladder matches include Big E, Liv Morgan, Brock Lesnar, Alexa Bliss, Edge, and Randy Orton.

“We are honoured to be hosting the first ever Money In The Bank event taking place in the UK here at The O2,” said Christian D’Acuña, senior programming director at The O2. “We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to The O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest Superstars.”

The move to host the pay-per-view in London comes as WWE looks to expand its footprint across Europe and indeed the world. In addition to the success of Clash at the Castle, WWE previously announced that it would be launching NXT Europe in 2023, an extension of its NXT developmental brand in the U.S. The company previously ran NXT UK, but announced in 2022 that it would cease operations as plans for NXT Europe took shape.