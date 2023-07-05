WWE’s Money in the Bank 2023 Cashes in as Highest-Grossing Arena Event in Company History

The 2023 installment of WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view has officially become the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history, the company announced Wednesday.

In addition, the episode of “Friday Night SmackDown” that preceded the July 1 pay-per-view is now the highest-grossing “SmackDown” of all time. Both shows took place at the famed O2 Arena in London and collectively grossed more than $5.4 million, per WWE.

Money in the Bank 2023 also set new records in a number of other areas, including a nine percent jump in sponsorship revenue compared to the record set in 2022. Viewership, meanwhile, was up 17% from last year’s record, while the event generated the highest gross for venue merchandise in WWE history. It also set a record for On Location fan experience packages, making it the higest-grossing non-WrestleMania event for such packages in company history.

This year’s Money in the Bank was headlined by the Bloodline Civil War match, in which the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa (accompanied by Paul Heyman) took on their cousins and former allies Jimmy and Jey Uso. The match notably saw Reigns get pinned by Jey, the first time he has been pinned since December 2019. Videos of the match on social media reached 40 million views combined in the first 48 hours of their availability.

Elsewhere on the card, Damian Priest and Iyo Sky respectively won the men and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez claimed the women’s tag team championship titles from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, while Gunther defeated Matt Ridle via submission to retain the intercontinental championship.

John Cena also made a surprise appearance at the pay-per-view, rousing the crowd with talk of a WrestleMania in London. Grayson Waller interrupted Cena, only to be hit with Cena’s patented Attitude Adjustment finish.