WWE Names Jackie Redmond ‘Monday Night Raw’ Backstage Interviewer, Live Event Kickoff Show Co-Host (EXCLUSIVE)

WWE is expanding its relationship with broadcaster Jackie Redmond. The sports entertainment giant will now have Redmond serve as a backstage interviewer for “Monday Night Raw” alongside Byron Saxton, Variety has learned exclusively.

In addition, Redmond will now serve as co-host of WWE’s premium live event kickoff shows alongside Kayla Braxton, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and Pete Rosenberg. She will continue to do studio work for WWE, as she has with “Raw Talk” and “Talking Smack,” throughout the year. During the hockey season, Redmond will continue to work for NHL Network and WBD Sports.

Cathy Kelley will now move to “SmackDown,” where she will join Kayla Braxton as a backstage interviewer. Megan Morant will host “Raw Talk,” “SmackDown LowDown,” international shows for television, and digital shows including the “Monday Night Raw” sidecast on Twitch.

Redmond first joined WWE in 2021 as co-host of “Raw Talk” and “Talking Smack.” She has over 10 years of broadcasting experience, getting her start as a host and reporter in her native Canada. In addition to her work for NHL Network and WBD Sports, Redmond has also worked for companies like Rogers Sportsnet.

Variety previously reported on other broadcaster shakeups at WWE. In October 2022, the company switched up a number of its commentary and interviewer positions. It was in that announcement that it was revealed Kelley would be returning to WWE after exiting in 2020. Saxton moved to the backstage interviewer role at that time, after having previously worked on the “Raw” commentary desk.