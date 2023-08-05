WWE Commentary Shakeup: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett Move to ‘Raw,’ Cole to Also Remain on ‘SmackDown’ (EXCLUSIVE)

WWE is once again making changes to its on-air commentary teams, Variety has learned exclusively.

Beginning Aug. 7, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will serve as the commentators for “Monday Night Raw” on USA Network. This marks a return to “Raw” for Cole, who first appeared on the show in 1997 and has served as one of the key members of the broadcast desk for various stretches of time ever since.

It will be Barrett’s first time doing commentary for “Raw.” In addition to his in-ring career, Barrett was previously a commentator for WWE’s NXT before moving to “Friday Night SmackDown” on Fox in late 2022.

Cole will also remain on the commentary team for “SmackDown,” where he will be joined by Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves beginning Aug. 11.

Patrick and Graves are moving from “Raw” to “SmackDown.” According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, WWE remains high on Patrick and think that pairing him with Cole will only benefit his growth as a broadcaster. Cole has been with WWE for more than 25 years. Per WWE, he has only missed two shows in that time.

The news comes just hours ahead of WWE’s annual SummerSlam pay-per-view, which will broadcast live from Ford Field in Detroit, MI, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face off against Jey Uso in the main event. Elsewhere on the card, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair will battle for the WWE women’s title, while Cody Rhodes will face off against Brock Lesnar.