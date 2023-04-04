WrestleMania 39 Breaks Peacock Usage Record, ‘Monday Night Raw’ Nets Three-Year Key Demo High

WWE’s WrestleMania 39 delivered the highest weekend usage ever on Peacock. The two-night event was up 29% in hours viewed and 32% in reach compared to last year’s WrestleMania, Peacock announced Tuesday.

The NBCUniversal-owned streamer also claims that WrestleMania 39 generated the most hours-watched of any live event on Peacock with the exception of the Super Bowl. It should be noted that, like other streaming services, Peacock does not provide specific viewership information to back up these claims.

On linear television, the episode of “Monday Night Raw” that aired on USA Network the day after the final night of WrestleMania saw a significant boost in the ratings. This week’s episode nabbed 997,000 viewers in the key adults 18-49 demographic, the highest demo audience for “Raw” since February 2020 and up 37% from last week. In total viewers, the episode averaged 2.26 million viewers, up 23% over last week.

WrestleMania 39 took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Over 161,000 attended over the two nights. Highlights included Roman Reigns defending his undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair, and Gunther defeating Sheamus and Drew McIntyre to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

On Monday, Ari Emmanuel’s Endeavor Group formally announced that they would be purchasing WWE and forming a new company composed of WWE and the UFC. In an interview with Variety, WWE CEO Nick Khan stated that the deal with Endeavor formally closed on Saturday, the first night of WrestleMania.

“Close proximity is always helpful when you’re trying to get material deal points done,” Khan said. “So the fact that we were all in Los Angeles — Vince [McMahon], myself, other members of the management team — and the fact that Endeavor is primarily based out of Los Angeles, it did make it a lot easier.”