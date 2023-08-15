‘Drag Race’ Reveals Contestants for First-Ever Germany Edition, Including Tessa Testicle and Barbie Q (TV News Roundup)

World of Wonder has announced the drag queens who will compete in season one of “Drag Race Germany,” the first German iteration of the award winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise. The show is set to premiere on Sept. 5 on streaming outlet WOW Presents Plus. Hailing from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the cast of eleven drag queens includes Barbie Q, Kelly Heelton, LéLé Cocoon, Loreley Rivers, Metamorkid, Nikita Vegaz, Pandora Nox, Tessa Testicle, The Only Naomy, Victoria Shakespears and Yvonne Nightstand.

This season’s drag queens come from all different backgrounds: Barbie Q, for example, is a masters’ degree student from Munich, and Kelly Heelton is an educator living in Bad Schwalbach.

Host Barbie Breakout and co-host Gianni Jovanovic will guide contestants and audiences throughout the competition. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers.

STREAMING

NBCUniversal and Roku have launched a new suite of FAST channels, including library content such as “Murder, She Wrote,” “Little House on the Prairie,” and “Saved By The Bell.” The Global Distribution Studio Entertainment Channels include TNBC (Teen NBC), with coming of age shows like “Punky Brewster,” and “Major Dad” and “Hang Time.”

The reality show “Bad Girls Club” will also be available to stream, while later this year, the new Universal Action channel will feature series like “The A-Team,” “Magnum P.I.” and “Knight Rider.”

“NBCUniversal has an unrivaled catalogue of iconic series that have withstood the test of time and entertained audiences around the world,” said Bruce Casino, executive vice president of sales and distribution, U.S. for NBCUniversal Global Distribution. “We are excited to expand upon our longstanding relationship with The Roku Channel and dive into the dramatically growing FAST sector by partnering with them to bring our beloved TV shows to their viewers.”

Viewers can access the channels through The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide.

DATES

First-run syndicated series “Women Of Wrestling” (“WOW”) will return for Season 2 the weekend of of Sept. 16 on stations across the country. The all-female sports entity is co-owned by sports executive Jeanie Buss and David McLane, founder of the original “GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.”

“WOW” world champion The Beast will return in Season 2 following multiple injuries that sidelined her in Season 1. Additionally, Season 2 will feature new faces including punk rocker Rebel Haze, cheerleader Patty Pep, hip-hop dancer Lil J Boogie, East Hampton Dog Show champion Goldie Collins, feline lover Katarina Jinx, and the high-flying Mighty Mights. Returning personalities include Kandi Krush, Tiki Chamorro, Tormenta and Princess Aussie.

New key art for season two has also been released, which can be seen below.

*

Emmy-nominated trial attorneys Dana and Keith Cutler will lead the syndicated courtroom series “Cutlers Court,” which is set to premiere on Sept. 11.

The series will produce 150 original half-hour episodes and began production began in July. “Cutlers Court” is Crazy Legs Productions’ first venture into daytime syndication.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this production to Atlanta and adding ‘Cutlers Court’ to our prolific portfolio,” said Tom Cappello, executive producer and co-founder/CEO of Crazy Legs. “This series will join our growing content library of feature films, both narrative and documentary, true crime, sports and docuseries.”

EXECUTIVES

Fox Television Stations is merging its local, national and digital sales divisions as part of a new restructuring in Fox’s advertising sales divisions. In addition, Patrick Paolini has been named executive VP of ad sales by Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

“Patrick’s unique ability to execute, developed from years in both news and sales, makes him ideally suited to lead the FTS sales organization,” said Abernethy. “I am confident that this newly elevated dynamic team will move quickly and decisively given their depth of knowledge and proven track record, including the successful creation of FLX, our CTV/OTT ad platform.”

FTS has also promoted current sales execs Sheila Bruce, Tom Fleming and Michael Page. Bruce and Fleming have been moved up to senior VP of Fox ad sales for FTS, while Page has been promoted to senior VP of digital sales for FTS. “I am excited to have Sheila, Tom and Michael join me as we transform FTS’s ad sales strategy during this pivotal time of growth,” said Paolini of his new team. “Each of them is a talented executive who challenges the status-quo and will continue to create and redefine solutions in this ever-evolving new advertising landscape. I can’t wait to get started.”

AWARDS

The 2023 International Emmy Award nominees for news and current events were announced on Tuesday by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, with the award ceremony taking place on Sept. 27.

Nominees in both the news and current affairs categories spans the countries of Brazil, Israel, Qatar, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Nominated news programs include stories covering the War in Ukraine, the death of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh and the disappearance and deaths of Brazilian researcher Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips.

The nominated current affairs programs include investigations into the death of 30 asylum seekers trying to cross the sea from France to Britain on an inflatable boat and the plight of civilians caught in the crossfire in the Ukraine War.

“In a world full of turmoil and conflict, the need for true journalistic voices is more vital than ever,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. “We salute the journalists around the world who take great risks every day to bring important human and political issues to the forefront.”