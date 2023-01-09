‘Workaholics’ Movie Axed at Paramount+ Weeks Before Filming, Says Adam DeVine: ‘We Are Deeply Butt Hurt’

Adam DeVine revealed on Instagram that a “Workaholics” movie has been scrapped at Paramount+ only a few weeks before cameras were set to start rolling. Variety has reached out to the streamer for additional comment. DeVine said he was informed by Paramount+ that the movie did not fit into the company’s “new global strategy.”

“Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the ‘Workaholics’ movie,” DeVine wrote to his followers. “Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were suppose to begin filming in 5 weeks! [Paramount+] told us [we] don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy. We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time.”

“I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again,” DeVine continued. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs. We are out to other streamers, and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else.”

Devine concluded his post by saying that the “Workaholics” team would be discussing the film’s axing on the Jan. 10 episode of their “This Is Important” podcast. The comedian added, “As always, take it sleazy, and I’m out.”

“Workaholics” aired for seven seasons and 86 episodes on Comedy Central from 2011 to 2017. DeVine starred in the series opposite co-creators Blake Anderson and Anders Holm. The trio starred in the sitcom as immature college dropouts who work together at a telemarketing company. Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe and Erik Griffin also starred in the series.

News of a “Workaholics” movie was first reported by Vulture, who wrote back in 2021 that the “original cast is set to return for a movie about what it’s like to work through the pandemic.” Reports surfaced in December that the movie was eyeing a spring 2023 production start.

Read DeVine’s full post on the movie’s cancellation below.