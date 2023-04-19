Woody Harrelson Confirms Matthew McConaughey’s Revelation They Might Be Biological Brothers, Calls for DNA Test: ‘I Mean, This Is Crazy’

Woody Harrelson is currently making the press rounds in support of his new HBO limited series “White House Plumbers,” which means it was only inevitable he’d be asked about Matthew McConaughey’s recent revelation that the two actors might actually be biological brothers. Harrelson confirmed the news during an interview on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

“Well, I’ll just say there is some veracity to that thought because we talked to Ma’ Mac, Matthew’s legitimate mother, and she let us know one time…I mean, this is crazy,” Harrelson said. “We were in Greece watching the U.S. team win the World Cup and I don’t know, I mentioned something about regrets. And I said, ‘You know, it’s odd that my father has no regrets.’ And I have known Ma’ Mac a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew… your father.’ And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling, or interesting. ‘I knew your father.'”

Similar to McConaughey’s version of the story, Harrelson realized immediately that Ma’ Mac’s revelation was “filled with innuendo.”

“The year of [Matthew’s] birth, nine months before, she was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father, Jim,” Harrelson added.

As McConaughey said in his version of the story, “[Woody’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”

Harrelson said that he’s been pushing to get a DNA test to find out once and for all if him and McConaughey are related. The two actors are longtime friends and co-starred together in “EDtv” and “True Detective.” Their currently planning an onscreen reunion with the Apple TV+ comedy series “Brother From Another Mother,” in which they’ll star as fictionalized versions of themselves as they move their families together under one room on a Texas ranch.

“We want to go for a [DNA] test, but for him, it’s a much more big deal,” Harrelson said. “I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I’m like, no, you’re gaining a different father and a brother.”

“Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?” McConaughey said earlier in the month. “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”

In the logline for “Brother From Another Mother,” Apple TV+ calls the show “a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.”