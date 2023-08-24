‘Wolf Like Me’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Peacock, Edgar Ramirez Joins Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The romantic-dramedy series “Wolf Like Me” has set its Season 2 premiere date at Peacock. In addition, Variety has learned exclusively that Edgar Ramirez will be joining the show’s sophomore season.

“Wolf Like Me” Season 2 will debut on Oct. 19. It will consist of seven half-hour episodes. Peacock has also released first-look images from the new season, which can be seen below.

This will mark the second Peacock series in which Ramirez will appear. He will also lead the second season of the anthology drama “Dr. Death,” though that show does not have a premiere date at this time.

The official description of the new season of “Wolf Like Me” states:

“In the second season of ‘Wolf Like Me,’ Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship and face their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. As much as they try to have a ‘normal’ pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a baby or a wolf pup? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? And will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? But when Mary’s former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly reappears in her life, new secrets from Mary’s past are revealed, leaving Mary and Gary to question whether they’re even meant to be together.”

The cast for Season 2 also includes Ariel Donoghue, Emma Lung, Anthony Taufa, and Honour Latukefu. Abe Forsythe created the series and serves as writer, director, and executive producer via Little Monsters. Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky also executive produce via Made Up Stories. Gad and Fisher executive produce in addition to starring. Made Up Stories produces in partnership with Fifth Season and Stan.

Forsythe wrote a message to fans about the new season prior to the launch of the writers’ strike, which can also be seen below.

Note from Abe Forsythe:

When season one of “Wolf Like Me” concluded, there were countless directions the story and characters could take. I recognized that if we were going to continue, it needed to be just as daring for me as it was for my characters. Mary and Gary’s universe is expanding and is rife with a wealth of new characters, interactions and threats…

In this new world, Isla’s portrayal of Mary continued to surprise me with her heartbreaking vulnerability. She’s operating at another level this season and it continues to be a privilege to push her further and further into what she does best. And Josh always impresses me with how he can register ridiculousness in a way that lets the audience into how crazy everything is, without breaking the tension and letting it fall apart. This season, humour plays an even larger role as we explore the inherent absurdity that ensues when their secrets spill into the open.

Season one was a testament to the mysterious forces of the universe bringing Mary, Gary and Emma together. As we delve into season two, we ask a new question: Is the universe now conspiring to pull them apart?

It’s safe to say that with this new season of “Wolf Like Me,” you can truly expect the unexpected.

