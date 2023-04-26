WME Hires Samantha Korn as Comedy Talent Agent, Carly Frankel Joins Digital Department (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has hired Carly Frankel as an agent in the digital department and Samantha Korn as an agent in the talent department focused on comedy, Variety has learned exclusively.



She was previously at Wondery where she most recently served as a senior development executive, working across creative and business development to both identify hit original podcast concepts and bring them to production. Following Wondery’s acquisition by Amazon Music in 2021, Frankel was instrumental in designing the company’s consolidated greenlight and deal protocols for original programming. She is based in WME’S Beverly Hills office.



Korn comes from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where she most recently served as a creative executive for Colbert’s production company, Spartina. Prior to that, she started her professional career at CAA and went to “The Late Show” to work for then-executive producer and showrunner Chris Licht. In addition to “The Late Show” and its associated specials, her credits include “Pickled” for CBS and “Tooning Out the News” for Paramount+. She is also based in the Beverly Hills office.

WME’s current comedy roster includes stars such as Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Amy Schumer, Jerrod Carmichael, and Theo Von. On the touring side, the agency’s clients include Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, Bill Burr, Tom Segura, and Hasan Minhaj.



