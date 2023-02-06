‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ ‘Even Stevens,’ ‘Ned’s Declassified’ Rewatch Podcasts to Launch From Christy Carlson Romano’s PodCo (EXCLUSIVE)

Christy Carlson Romano, the former Disney Channel star known for voicing the title role in “Kim Possible” and playing Ren Stevens in “Even Stevens,” has launched PodCo, a podcast network that will focus on rewatches hosted by the stars of popular TV series. The company’s initial slate includes rewatch podcasts about Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” Nickelodeon’s “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” and NBC and the WB’s “Brotherly Love,” all launching in February. PodCo is also currently in production on a podcast about Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens.”

“Wizards of Waverly Pod” will be hosted by “Wizards of Waverly Place” stars Jennifer Stone, who played Harper Finkle, and David DeLuise, who played Jerry Russo. The podcast premieres on Feb. 6, with episodes debuting weekly on Mondays and featuring guests including multiple appearances from Selena Gomez, who led the series as Alex Russo.

“Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide” will be hosted by the trio of stars who led the original series: Devon Werkheiser, who played Ned Bigby, Lindsey Shaw, who played Jennifer “Moze” Mosely, and Daniel Curtis Lee, who played Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook. Episodes will release on Wednesdays beginning on Feb. 15.

“The Brotherly Love Podcast” will launch on Feb. 24. Hosted by brothers Joey, Matt and Andy Lawrence, episodes will debut weekly on Fridays.

“Even More Stevens” will be hosted by Romano alongside Nick Spano, who played Donnie Stevens, and Steven Anthony Lawrence, who played Bernard “Beans” Aranguren. It will launch on March 2 with new episodes on Thursdays.

Also among the PodCo slate is a Broadway-themed podcast with details yet to come. The company, with a studio in downtown Los Angeles and plans to expand to Burbank, is led by Romano as partner and her husband Brendan Rooney (“The Vulnerable Podcast,” “I Hear Voices Podcast”) as founder and CEO.