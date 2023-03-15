‘Willow’ Will Not Return for Season 2 at Disney+

The “Willow” TV series is done after just one season at Disney+, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes around two months after the high fantasy series aired its eighth and final episode, with the show having debuted in November 2022 and airing until January 2023.

“Willow” continued the story of the film of the same name, with Warwick Davis returning for the series in the title role of Willow Ufgood. The show was originally reported as being in the works at Disney+ back in 2019 and ordered to series in late 2020.

Along with Davis, the cast of the show included Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley. The official logline for the series states “In a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.”

The series received mostly positive reviews from critics, with the first season holding an 83% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, Joshua Alston wrote that the show’s “perfect balance of reverence and irreverence is what immediately catapults ‘Willow’ to the upper echelon of Disney+ series.”

Jonathan Kasdan developed the series for television. He also served as co-showrunner with Wendy Mericle. Ron Howard, who directed the original film, served as executive producer via Imagine Entertainment. Kathleen Kennedy of Lucasfilm also executive produced along with Michelle Rejwan. Bob Dolman, the original film’s writer, was consulting producer. Lucasfilm and Imagine produced.

Deadline first broke the “Willow” news.