‘Will Trent’ Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

ABC has ordered a second season of its latest procedural hit “Will Trent.”

Based on Karin Slaughter’s novels of the same name, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). After being abandoned at birth and growing up in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system, Trent is determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The series stars Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

Tuesday night’s new episode will focus on Will as he goes undercover as Bill Black, a criminal with a troubled past, to take down a drug organization and find a missing DEA agent. The Season 1 finale is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2.

“We’re so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching ‘Will Trent.’ When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series,” said producer and star, Ramón Rodríguez. “Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn’t hurt having our little star, Betty, on the call sheet. We’re so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with season two.”

After 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, “Will Trent” broke out as ABC’s top new drama this season in total viewers with 9.9 million and Adults 18-49, scoring a 1.65 rating. ABC boasts it has become the network’s strongest series in the Tuesday 10 p.m. programming block hour in total viewers since “Big Sky” during the 2020-2021 season and is improving the hour for ABC pushing it to a 143% increase in total viewers and a 25% jump in ratings among the key demo this season. Additionally, the show earned 6.8 million more total viewers over its initial Live+Same Day average after 35 days of multiplatform viewing.

Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst serve as executive producers on the show. Rodríguez is a producer.