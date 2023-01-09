Will Packer Media Taps Richard Brown as Head of Unscripted Television

Richard Brown has been named head of unscripted television at Will Packer’s production company, Will Packer Media.

Brown will be responsible for developing and producing the company’s unscripted television projects as well as working closely with show creators and producers. He reports to Alix Baudin, Will Packer Media’s president.

Brown’s previous experience includes executive producing “Pictionary” for Fox First Run and CBS Media Ventures, the YouTube Originals series “The Big Tiny Food Face Off,” CBS’ “Game On” and the Facebook Watch show “Outside Your Bubble.” He has also served as a co-executive producer on ABC’s “Don’t” and Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare.”

Founded by Packer, who is known for producing the “Think Like a Man” movies, “Girls Trip” and the 2022 Oscars among other projects, the company has produced a range of unscripted programming including OWN’s “Ready to Love” and “Put a Ring on It,” ID’s “The Atlanta Child Murders” and Oxygen’s “The Disappearance of the Millbrook Twins.”

“In today’s unscripted environment you either create shows that stand out and connect with audiences in a truly visceral way or you’re irrelevant. It’s that simple. Richard knows how to make things that stand out,” said Will Packer, CEO.

“Richard is a successful creative executive with an impressive track record in developing and producing a number of successful programs,” said Baudin. “We are thrilled to have Richard as a member of the WPM team.”

“I am excited to be joining such a passionate and creative team,” Brown said. “Will Packer Media has become an indelible part of the content landscape, and I look forward to overseeing our current slate while working with the best producers in the unscripted space to grow our ever-expanding footprint.”