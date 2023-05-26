Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘American Idol’ Sparked the ‘Downfall of Society’

Whoopi Goldberg has some strong feelings about “American Idol.”

Speaking earlier this week on “The View,” Goldberg said, “We as a society love to watch stuff to judge folks. I’ve always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with — what’s the name of that show?” she continued, summoning the help of an off-screen producer.

“ABC’s ‘American Idol’?” the producer replied, hinting to Goldberg that “The View” shares a network with the singing competition series.

“It was not always on ABC,” Goldberg said. “When it began, it was on another network.”

Goldberg elaborated, “Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok with it, and it’s gone out of control… They invited the public to decide who that person was. Once we did that, it began us in a cycle.”

Midway through her critique, Goldberg paused and glanced off screen, asking the producer, who perhaps signaled her to change subjects, “Did you really just do that?”

The camera cut to the producer, who said with a smile, “The thing is that, you’ve talked about this, that it’s gotten better. And you like it now, remember?”

“When I was watching it, ABC didn’t have it,” Goldberg replied, backpedaling. “They have it now, it’s a different show. It’s a very different show. The judges are different. It changed. ABC knows that I feel like this. I’ve told them. It has nothing to do with them.”

Then, stirring a proverbial pot, Goldberg said, “See, you’re starting stuff, man!”

“American Idol,” which launched in 2002 on Fox, moved to ABC in 2018. The series recently wrapped up its 21st season.

Watch a clip from Wednesday’s episode of “The View” below.