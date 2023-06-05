Jennifer Coolidge Wants Tanya’s Husband to Die in a ‘Meat Grinding Machine’ in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Jennifer Coolidge will not be starring in “The White Lotus” Season 3, as series creator Mike White killed off her beloved character Tanya is the finale of the second season, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready for Tanya’s story to end. Tanya’s husband, Greg (Jon Gries), is still alive after trying to orchestrate her death in Italy in a power move to inherent her fortune. During a conversation with “The Bear” star Jeremy Allan White as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Coolidge revealed she wants Greg back for “The White Lotus” Season 3 so that Tanya can indirectly get her revenge.

“My hope for Jon is that he’s not finished with Greg,” Coolidge said. “I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine.”

After realizing Greg’s murderous plan, Tanya went on a shooting spree aboard a yacht and killed the group of gays that she Greg had hired to kill her. She fell overboard and died after trying and failing to get to safety after the rampage.

“Mike was looking for a big Italian opera ending, and it was big and dramatic, so he wanted me to die for many reasons,” Coolidge said. “But I also think Tanya’s a lot. Maybe people would get sick of her on another season. Maybe people would be like, ‘Oh, my God. Get rid of Tanya!'”

Mike White did get rid of Tanya, and now Coolidge wants him to get rid of Greg in Season 3.

“If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out,” Coolidge said.

Asked about filming the climactic yacht scene, Coolidge said that she’s “never getting on a boat again.”

“I was creeped out, because we did shoot it in order, hanging out with the guys,” she said. “It felt very real. I really did like killing them all.

“It’s my awkwardness with the gun that I think really helped,” Coolidge added. “We had to reshoot that a bunch of times. ‘Where’s the gun? The inside of the bag is black. I can’t find it.’ But it all felt real. When you’re on a boat and you’re in the middle of the ocean and there is nowhere to go, what if your cast mates hate you? They could just push you. Anyone can get rid of you on a boat.”

"The White Lotus" Season 2 is available to stream on Max.




