Hallmark Channel Renews ‘When Calls the Heart’ for Season 11, Announces Season 10 Premiere Date

“Hearties,” rejoice! Hallmark Channel has renewed “When Calls the Heart” for a 12-episode eleventh season. The show last aired in May 2022. Season 10, containing 12 episodes, will premiere on Sunday, July 30.

Season 9 of the drama reached season-high ratings, with the finale reaching 3.1 million total viewers. For Season 10, Lindsay Sturman joined the series as showrunner.

“When Calls the Heart,” which is inspired by Janette Oke’s book of the same name, premiered in 2014. The original cast included Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin and Jack Wagner, among many supporting actors. Lissing was written off in Season 5 when he character was killed; in turn, Chris McNally joined the series as Lucas, a new love interest for Krakow’s Elizabeth.

Loughlin was written out of the show in Season 6 following the college admissions scandal.

“When Hope Calls,” the series’ spinoff, debuted in August 2019 and streamed on the Hallmark Movies Now service. The second season moved to Great American Family. Following the national scandal, Loughlin returned to TV with an appearance on Season 2.

Brian Bird, Brad Krevoy, Michael Landon Jr., Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Vicki Sotheran, Greg Malcolm and Krakow serve as executive producers, with Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley and Amanda Phillips as co-executive producers.

