‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Adds Four Cast Members for Recurring Roles

As “The Wheel of Time” prepares to return for a second season at Prime Video, the Amazon Studios production has added four cast members to play characters from Robert Jordan’s series of fantasy novels. The announcement was made Saturday afternoon at JordanCon, which is dedicated to the author and celebrates sci-fi and fantasy writing.

Maja Simonsen (“Emily in Paris”), Ragga Ragnars (“Vikings”), Jay Duffy (“Hollyoaks”) and Rima Te Wiata (“Kiri and Lou”) have all joined the series for recurring roles. The actors will portray Chiad, Bain, Dain Bornhal and Sheriam Bayanar, respectively.

The recently announced quartet join returning cast members Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Kate Fleetwood, Sophie Okonedo, Alvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Alexandre Willaume, Johann Myers, Kae Alexander, Fares Fares and Priyanka Bose.

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The second season is set to premiere later this year. In the summer of 2022 at Comic-Con, it was announced that the series was also renewed for its third season.

Executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins adapted the series for the screen. Red Eagle Entertainment’s Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvag, Radar Pictures’ Ted Field and Mike Weber, Darren Lemke and Marigo Kehoe all serve as executive producers. Pike serves as producer alongside consulting producers Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson.

“The Wheel of Time” comes from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.