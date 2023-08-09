WGA Strike Hits 100 Days: Timeline of Key Events

It’s been a long and winding road so far for Hollywood during its summer of strikes, and the path forward is anything but clear. As the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reach the 100-day milestone of the work stoppage, here is a timeline of the key events, pivotal moments and snapshots of an industry in turmoil.

APRIL

17: WGA Approves Strike Authorization With 97.9% Voting Yes

30: What Price Hollywood? For WGA Contract Talks, History Doesn’t Have to Repeat Itself

MAY

1: AMPTP, WGA talks break down; WGA Calls for Strike to Begin Tuesday, Slams Studios for Creating ‘Gig Economy’ That Aims to Turn Writing into ‘Entirely Freelance’ Profession

2: First day of picketing in Los Angeles and New York; Writers Strike Begins: ‘No One Wants This, but It’s Necessary’

3: WGA holds Solidarity Rally with entertainment unions

4: Studios Push Back on WGA’s ‘Gig Economy’ Claims, Reject TV ‘Hiring Quota’

5: WGA West President Meredith Stiehm Warns of Guild Contract Talks: ‘It Could Get a Little Rough’

6: Week 1 of WGA Strike — ‘Jeopardy!’ Writers Answer Questions: ‘Without Us It’s Just an Empty Blue Screen’

7: IATSE Local 700 draws 500 with in-person and virtual town hall on strike

8: WGA Chief Negotiator Ellen Stutzman: Guild Is Ready to Meet Again When Studios ‘Recognize the Agenda Writers Absolutely Demand’

10: Strike forces Netflix to prerecord its first-ever upfront presentation to advertisers; Netflix Scraps Live Upfront Event, Will Go Virtual

DGA-AMPTP contract negotiations begin; DGA Previews ‘Battle’ in Upcoming Studio Talks

12: WGA denies waiver for CBS’ live Tony Awards telecast

15: WGA announces it will not picket Tony Awards, allowing live broadcast to proceed

WGA East pickets network upfront presentations in Manhattan; Writers Strike Picket Lines at Upfronts

16: WGA Argues Strike Will Cost Studios More Than Settlement

18: WGA and DGA Clash on Strike Rule That Bans Directors From Making Minor Script Changes

21: David Zaslav Booed at Boston University Graduation, Students Chant ‘Pay Your Writers.’

23: How the WGA Decided to Harness — but Not Ban — Artificial Intelligence

24: Unpacking the Upfronts: How TV’s Big Week Reflects Broader Industry Turmoil

25: Colin Farrell, Mariska Hargitay, Danny Strong and More Stars Rally at WGA Picket Line Outside Paramount in Times Square

31: WGA and Other Unions Call on Studios to Reach ‘Fair Contract’ With DGA: ‘It Uplifts Every Worker’ in Hollywood

‘ER’ Writers Reunion on WGA Picket Line Puts Sharp Focus on What TV Has Lost Amid the Streaming Boom

JUNE

3: DGA Reaches Tentative Agreement with AMPTP

6: NYC Film Permit Requests Dropped More Than 31% in May Amid WGA Strike

10: ‘The Simpsons’ Reunion WGA Picket Highlights the Strike Stakes for Writers: ‘We Were So Lucky,’ Says Conan O’Brien

14: WGA Global Day of Solidarity

21: WGA Aims to Flex Industry Muscle With March and Rally at Pivotal Moment for Hollywood Labor Talks

Meredith Stiehm to Run for Re-Election as WGA West President

23: DGA Members Ratify Contract with 87% Voting in Favor

26: Teamsters create $2 million fund to help members affected by WGA strike

JULY

7: ‘Bones’ Reunion WGA Picket Draws Crowd at Fox and Spurs Nostalgia for Procedural TV: ‘We Worked 46 Weeks a Year’

14: SAG-AFTRA Strike Begins: ‘Logan Roy Would Pay Us More’

25: ‘Jeopardy!’ Won’t Produce Tournament of Champions Amid WGA Strike, Previous Contestants Vow Not to ‘Cross Picket Lines’

26: Two Hollywood Strikes and No Talks in Sight: ‘The Plan is For Them to Call Us,’ Says WGA Leader

28: Force Majeure Terminations Coming as Soon as Aug. 1

AUGUST

1: WGA East President Michael Winship Will Not Run for Re-Election: ‘Time Has Come for Me to Pass the Responsibility to a New Generation’

Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to Entertainment Community Fund to Support Film and TV Workers During Strikes

3: Warner Bros. Discovery Says Strikes Saved It More Than $100 Million in Q2

4: WGA and AMPTP leaders meet face-to-face for the first time since May 1; WGA, AMPTP Meet But No New Negotiations Set Yet

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Calls for ‘Immediate’ Resolution of Hollywood Strikes

Lesli Linka Glatter Re-Elected President of DGA

9: As Writers Strike Reaches 100 Days, WGA Vows to Stay ‘Resolved and United’