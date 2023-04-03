WGA Sets Strike Authorization Vote for April 11

The Writers Guild of America has set a strike authorization vote for April 11.

While this marks the first step toward a potential writers strike, with this process requiring a certain amount of notification for members and time to take the vote, a work stoppage would not actually be able to begin until the current contract expires May 1.

“The studios need to respond to the crisis writers face,” WGA West wrote in a statement tweeted Monday. “WGA members must demonstrate our willingness to fight for the contract writers need and deserve by supporting a strike authorization vote. The effect of a yes vote is to authorize the WGA leadership to call for a strike after May 1st if the companies are unwilling to meet our reasonable and fair demands. Over the past decade, the companies embraced business practices that slashed our compensation and undermined our working conditions. We are asking to restore writer pay & conditions to reflect our value to this industry. The survival of our profession is at stake.”

WGA added a callout to members encouraging them to find further important details regarding the vote in their email inboxes.

Representatives for WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the association that negotiates with writers on behalf of the studios, did not immediately respond to request for comment Monday.

