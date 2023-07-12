‘We’re Here’ Renewed for Season 4 at HBO With New Hosts Sasha Velour, Priyanka and Jaida Essence Hall

HBO has renewed “We’re Here” for Season 4 and introduced a new cast after the first three seasons were led by Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela.

Season 4 of the unscripted series will follow Sasha Velour, Priyanka and Jaida Essence Hall, as they continue the goal of the series to spread love and connection through the art of drag across small-town America. This season will focus on two U.S. towns over the course of six episodes, taking an in-depth and more immersive look at the local political systems and participants, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and opposition, and their effect on the LGBTQ+ community.

More to come…