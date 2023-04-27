‘We’re Here,’ ‘Mo,’ ‘As We See It’ Among This Year’s 16th Television Academy Honors

HBO Max’s “We’re Here,” Netflix’s “Mo” and Amazon Prime Video’s recently canceled “As We See It” are among the programs set to be recognized at the Television Academy’s 16th Television Academy Honors, the org announced Thursday morning.

The Honors this year recognize “six remarkable television programs and producers who have harnessed the extraordinary power of storytelling to fuel social change.”

Honorees that have been recognized include what the Academy calls representing “some of the most significant and impactful television of 2022.” The programs honored include “37 Words,” “As We See It,” “Mo,” “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks,” “The U.S. and the Holocaust” and “We’re Here.”

The scripted and unscripted honorees tackle subjects that include neurodiversity, civil rights, LGBTQ+ rights, equal rights for women, the experience of immigrants and refugees, and racism, xenophobia and antisemitism.

“These exceptional programs and producers have used television to adeptly address some of the most significant and challenging issues facing communities across the globe,” said Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma in a statement. “Our medium is incredibly powerful, and these six programs have leveraged it to inspire transformational change.”

Bryan Leder, governor for the professional representatives peer group, chaired this year’s Television Academy Honors selection committee with Kim Taylor-Coleman, C.S.A., governor for the casting director peer group, serving as vice chair.

The Honors recipients will be celebrated with a recognition ceremony on May 31.

In addition to this year’s honorees, the Honors selection committee will give special recognition to the documentary series “Profiled: The Black Man,” (Discovery+) produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions. The program will receive a certificate acknowledging its “thought-provoking social justice content.”

Recipients of the 16th Television Academy Honors are:

“37 Words”

“The full story of Title IX—the hard-fought battle to push for equal rights in education and athletics, the decades-spanning effort to nullify its impact, and the rippling impacts of the landmark civil rights law that continue to resonate today. This four-part documentary charts the spectacular transformation that 37 words have inspired in American culture and the lives of women as well as the many ways in which the spirit of this bold law has yet to be fully realized.” (ESPN)

“As We See It”

“This empathetic comedy series follows 20-something roommates with Autism as they strive to get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aides and sometimes each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys toward independence and acceptance.” (Amazom Pime)

“Mo”

“The heartfelt comedy that follows Palestinian refugee Mo Najjar as he straddles the line between two cultures and three languages while constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. Mo brilliantly captures the experience of immigrants and refugees navigating institutional systems.” (Netflix)

“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks”

“This comprehensive feature delves deep into the life of civil rights icon Rosa Parks, her historic work and her role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Through interviews with those who knew her, powerful archival footage and her own words, this documentary tells the story of Parks’ extensive organizing, radical politics and lifelong dedication to activism.” (Peacock)

“The U.S. and the Holocaust”

Inspired in part by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition and supported by its historical resources, this documentary examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global antisemitism and racism, the eugenics movement in the United States and race laws in the American South. (PBS)

“We’re Here”

“This Emmy Award-winning series follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela on a journey to find deeper truths in small-town America, spreading love and connection through the art of drag. The queens recruit a diverse group of local residents to share their stories, increase awareness and promote acceptance in their communities.” (HBO Max)