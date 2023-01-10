‘Wednesday’ No. 1 Streak Ends as ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Leads Netflix Top 10, ‘Glass Onion’ Becomes Fifth Most Popular Film

The reign of “Wednesday” has been cut short by mother-daughter duo “Ginny & Georgia.”

Season 2 of the Netflix drama debuted in the No. 1 spot on the English TV List with 180.47 million hours viewed, making it the most-watched title on the streamer for the week of Jan. 2-9. That’s an impressive opening figure for the series. This would mean opening numbers for “Ginny & Georgia” bested Season 3 of “Emily in Paris,” “The Watcher,” and Season 5 of “Cobra Kai.” For context, Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” recorded 196.2 million hours in its first week of viewing and Season 2 of Bridgerton had 193.02 million.

On the film side, “Glass Onion” continues to break records. After joining Netflix’s Most Popular Films List at No. 9 last week with 209.4 million hours recorded, Rian Johnson’s murder mystery picked up another 44.32 million hours viewed in its third week of availability pushing it to No. 1 on the English Language Films chart and No. 5 on the Most Popular films list with 253.72 million hours viewed.

More to come…