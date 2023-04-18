Lil Wayne’s Ex-Wife and Daughter to Star in ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Spinoff Series, ’Toya & Reginae’

Today, AMC Networks’ WE tv announced greenlights for two brand-new series, “Toya & Reginae” and “Bev is Boss.”

“Toya & Reginae,” the network’s new, unscripted reality TV show, will spotlight the ex-wife and daughter of hip hop legend Lil Wayne, Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter. The series comes as an extension of WE tv’s successful “Growing Up Hip Hop” franchise as both Johnson-Rushing and Carter have appeared in the series.

“I’m so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you’ve seen us last,” said Johnson-Rushing.

Their new show will pull back the curtain into the lives of the high profile mother-and-daughter duo, proving that “as happy as they seem on social media, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos,” per the network’s official release.

“Toya & Reginae” will air this fall exclusively on WE tv and sister steamer ALLBLK.

The network, too, revealed an order for a new scripted drama based on the life of music managing mogul, Deb Antney, entitled “Bev is Boss.” Antney is accredited for breaking the careers of high-profile artists including Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj as the founder and CEO of Mizay Entertainment.

The scripted series will follow Antney’s journey from growing up in Queens to becoming a career-changing manager. As a self-made woman, Antney has gone through many trials and tribulations throughout her lifetime, and “Bev is Boss” will shed light on her story through its eight-episode season.

“Being vulnerable and letting others in isn’t exactly a comfortable place for me,” said Antney. “However, it’s where I needed to go creatively to tell this uniquely personal story. Working with Jamie and his team to bring my story to life has been deeply rewarding on a professional level. Bev is Boss pulls back the curtain on my personal journey and invites the world to experience each step along the way.”

“Bev is Boss” is produced by WE tv, Foxxhole Productions and Tri Destined Studios and will air exclusively on WE tv later this year.