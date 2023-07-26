Wayne Brady & Family Set Hulu Reality Series

It’s time for the big deal of the day — Hulu has announced a new eight-episode series order for an unscripted series currently about Wayne Brady and his family.

The untitled series is set to pull the curtain back on the life of actor, comedian, host and singer. When he’s not busy hosting “Let’s Make a Deal,” Brady finds himself co-parenting his 20-year-old daughter, Maile Brady, alongside his “ex-wife, soulmate and business partner,” Mandie Taketa.

Together, Brady and Taketa run their production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative. Taketa’s life partner of 12 years, Jason Fordham, is also involved in their business, handling the family’s cinematography and post-production efforts. Their extended family recently became even bigger with the birth of Taketa and Fordham’s son, Sundance-Isamu.

The show is said to give viewers a raw, unfiltered look into the personal lives of Brady’s blended family. While their family dynamic is unconventional, the reality series will reveal the “unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding,” per the show’s official logline.

The series announcement comes after Brady competed on the 31st season of “Dancing with the Stars.” The 15th season of “Let’s Make A Deal,” the game show that landed Brady his Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host, is currently in production.

The series is Hulu’s latest unscripted project on the heels of the third season of “The Kardashians,” a 20-episode order of “The D’Amelio Show” and the forthcoming Lisa Vanderpump-led “Vanderpump Villa.”

the untitled Brady family project will be produced by Fremantle and A Wayne & Mandie Creative while Brady, Taketa, Shahram Qureshi and Rachel Tung executive produce.