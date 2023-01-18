Warner Bros. TV’s Head of NY Casting Findley Davidson Exits, Launches Independent Office

Warner Bros. Television’s head of New York casting Findley Davidson has exited after 15 years with the studio, launching her own independent casting office upon her departure.

Davidson joined Warner Bros. Television in 2008 and has served as the chief casting exec out of WBTV’s New York offices since July 2019, discovering talent for scripted series alongside the studio’s Burbank-based lead casting execs.

She exits amid ongoing cost-cutting initiatives at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. Variety has confirmed that WBTV’s New York casting office has not been further impacted.

Among those Davidson has recently cast for key roles in WBTV projects are Chris Perfetti on “Abbott Elementary,” Martha Millan on “The Cleaning Lady,” Alexander Garfin on “Superman & Lois,” Jojo Fleites on “The Winchesters,” Lacretta on “Night Court,” George Rexstrew, Jenn Lyon and David Iacono on HBO Max’s upcoming “Dead Boy Detectives.”

Davidson also worked on NY-based casting for “Arrow,” “Bad Monkey,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “Claws,” “The Flash,” “The Following,” “Fringe,” “Gotham,” “Gotham Knights,” “Kung Fu,” “Lisey’s Story,” “Queen Sugar,” “Riverdale,” “The Sandman” and “Titans.”

Davidson’s new New York-based company, Findley Davidson Casting, will offer casting services for film, television, and theatre.

“I have spent the last 15 years at Warner Bros. Television working alongside the absolute best in the business, and I’ve had the great fortune to have been mentored by Meg Simon, Tom Burke and Mele Nagler, under the leadership of living legend Peter Roth and, most recently, the incomparable Channing Dungey,” Davidson said. “Now it is time to move on, and I am thrilled to announce the launch of Findley Davidson Casting.”

She started her career in casting at The Telsey Office, and went on to cast two seasons of the Sundance Theatre Lab, as well as working in the production office of “Sex and the City” and in the creative services department at HBO.