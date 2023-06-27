Warner Bros. Discovery Shoots First Spanish Series for Max, ‘When Nobody Sees Us’

TOLEDO, Spain — Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the greenlight and start of production of its first new Spanish series for Max, crime thriller “When Nobody Sees Us,” whose eight episodes will be directed by Spain’s Enrique Urbizu (“No Rest for the Wicked”). The produced by “Elite” producer Zeta Studios.

Based on the same title novel by Sergio Sarria, “When Nobody Sees Us” has been written by lead writer Daniel Corpas (“The Ministry of Time,” “Malaka”) heading a writing team with the collaboration of Arturo Ruiz and Isa Sánchez.

Set against Spain’s 2023 Holy Week celebrations, “When Nobody Sees Us,” is set in Morón de la Frontera, south east of Seville in Andalusia’s deep Spain, next to a U.S. Army Air Force base. There, Lucía Gutiérrez, a Spanish Civil Guard sergeant, investigates the bizarre suicide of a neighbour and strange events at the first Holy Week float processions.

Meanwhile, Magaly Castillo, a U.S. army military police sergeant is dispatched to the base to find out the whereabouts of a missing American soldier.

This seems linked to the shady business of Colonel Douglas Hoopen, head of the Air Force Base, and an underhand marine, Lieutenant Andrew Taylor. The two women soon discover that the two investigations are connected, and the case is more intricate than they had initially assumed, connecting Morón’s townspeople and U.S. Base military personnel.

Antonio Asensio, Paloma Molina and Salvador Yagüe executive producers for Zeta Studios. Miguel Salvat, Antonio Trashorras and Patricia Nieto serve as executive producers for Warner Bros. Discovery. Production services for the series are provided by Cuando Nadie Nos Ve La Serie, a Zeta Studios company, for Warner Bros. Discovery.

No director knows Hollywood classic like Urbizu, whose contempt film noir “No Rest for the Wicked” won a 2012 Spanish Academy Goya for best picture. Urbizu also bowed in cinemas and on Movistar Plus+ the movie/series “Libertad,” part Western, part daily survival thriller.

“I have made several thrillers with different intensity and themes,” said Urbizu, calling the series “a first and exciting incursion into the television serial of detectives and pure investigation.”

The two women protagonists, “share mysteries, dangers and confidences. Both in tone and rhythm, this is a new adventure for me,” he added.

The series is “a bet on the purest thriller” exploring “the limits of different frontiers in themes and narrative,” said Salvat.

“Of course, there is the border between good and evil, but also the clashes between two ways of life, between countries and cultures, and the weight of tradition,” he continued. “We believe that Enrique Urbizu has all the tools to tell this story that will surprise and engage us all, no matter which side of the border we find ourselves on.”

Added Antonio Asensio, Zeta Studios, president:“It is very exciting to see a project to which we have dedicated so much time and affection come to fruition.”

He added: “With the discovery of Sergio Sarria’s novel trilogy, we saw the possibility of developing a series with a strong international character, with the Holy Week and the American base in Morón as the backdrop for a border thriller with an ambition never seen before in our fiction. Making it a reality in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, under the direction of Enrique Urbizu and the writing of Daniel Corpas, presents an unbeatable scenario.”

WBD’s enhanced streaming service combining all of HBO Max with favourites from Discovery+ on a single platform, Max will olling out in Latin America later this year, before launching in 22 European countries that currently offer HBO Max, including Spain, from early 2024.