Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming Comms Exec Chris Willard to Exit After 14 Years at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Discovery streaming comms senior vice president Chris Willard is exiting the company to pursue other interests after 14 years working with the HBO team, Variety has learned.

Currently, Willard oversees the communications strategy for both Max and Discovery+, partnering closely with execs in Europe, Latin America and APAC on global strategy.

Most recently, Willard led the PR launch for the combined HBO Max-Discovery+ streaming product Max, working through the rebrand ahead of its May 23 debut.

He got his start with Warner Bros. Discovery (formerly WarnerMedia) in 2009 as a publicity assistant at HBO, where he worked on hit series including “Boardwalk Empire” and “Girls.” Willard then transitioned to the corporate communications team to oversee PR for home entertainment and consumer products divisions during the height of “Game of Thrones.”

“Over 14 remarkable years, I’ve had the privilege to learn and grow my career at a company that has always been on the cutting edge, from its culture-defining programming to its innovative use of emerging technologies to deliver content and extend its stories into the lives of fans around the world,” Willard said. “As I take a break to map out the next chapter of my life and my career, I will be forever indebted to the talented, generous colleagues and mentors who have helped usher me along in my journey, and to the best comms team in the business that I’ve been so honored to lead.”

Jeff Cusson, head of communications for streaming, HBO/Max programming and international, added: “It has been a privilege working with Chris for these past 14 years. He has grown to be one of the most skilled communications strategists in the industry and is leaving us fresh off his contributions to the successful launch of Max. But, more importantly, Chris is a caring, supportive person who has been a mentor to many throughout this time. Though we all respect his decision to explore something different, he will be greatly missed. We wish him all the best and know whatever path he chooses the results will be something special.”

Willard added HBO Now to his corp comms purview when it launched in 2015, followed by HBO Max when it came on the scene in May 2020, leading communications for all direct-to-consumer business verticals from product experience to data science.

When Discovery and WarnerMedia merged in April 2022, Willard was among the staffers who remained in their roles during the transition, which saw the layoffs of many employees across all divisions.

He is based in Los Angeles.