Wang Luodan and Bosco Wong Head ‘My Dearest Stranger,’ Ambitious China Drama Series

Mainland Chinese star Wang Luodan (“The Dead End,” “Struggle,” “The Continent”) and Hong Kong-born Bosco Wong (“Lives of Omission,” “Triumph In The Skies”) head the cast of “My Dearest Stranger.”



The high-end suspense drama series is a production fronted by mainland Chinese distributor-producer Hishow Entertainment, which announced the production at the Cannes Market, adjacent to the Cannes Film Festival in France.



Based on the best-selling novel “Secret Love,” by Fan Shu and adapted by renowned screenwriter Cao Xueping (“Game Changer”), “My Dearest Stranger” tells a compelling story of Yu Xiao, a housewife who realizes her seemingly perfect husband may have a dark side. Yu decides to cooperate with policeman Song Cheng to find out the truth, while trying to keep her own secrets from the world.



The story will be adapted as 16 episodes, directed by Taiwan-based Lin Yu-Hsien (“Jump! Ashin,” “Exit No. 6”).



“My Dearest Stranger” begins production in June in Chengdu, Sichuan, with backing from Alibaba-owned streaming platform Youku.



The main cast and crew are pulled together from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan in order to create a premium-quality show with an international look and feel.



Hishow is best known as a specialist distributor in mainland China. Among previous titles it has handled Zhang Lu’s “Yanagawa” and “The Imitation Game.”



The company made a significant leap into TV production in early 2020 with the 38-episode TV drama “Game Changer.” The production (also in Chengdu) was significantly disrupted by the early outbreak of COVID, but was completed later the same year when China returned to a near normal ahead of other countries. The finished show was able to premiere in January 2021 on CCTV-8 and Youku.



Hishow now has a slate of local productions that are in different stages of readiness. It is also developing a significant batch of international coproductions. These will target audiences in Greater China and Chinese-speaking parts of Asia.