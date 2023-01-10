‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Shifts to June Premiere, AMC Sets Timeline for ‘Daryl Dixon’ and Andrew Lincoln-Danai Gurira Spinoffs

“The Walking Dead” is living on at AMC, with the cable channel outlining a premiere timeline for its three upcoming spinoff series from the zombie apocalypse universe, each starring major returning cast members from the now-ended show.

First up will be “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” starring “TWD” vets Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, debuting in June. Previously, AMC had announced out of an October New York Comic Con panel that the show would arrive in April, though no date was ever set. An official premiere date and time will be announced later.

In other news, AMC says the much-anticipated Norman Reedus-led “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” spinoff will be coming out later this year, following the roll out of “Dead City,” and the possibly even more anticipated untitled “TWD” spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira returning as much-beloved characters Rick Grimes and Michonne, is now set to go into production this year and debut in 2024.

AMC dropped this batch of good “TWD” dead news out of its day at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour Tuesday, when it also revealed that “Fear the Walking Dead,” its only currently airing “Walking Dead” series following the mothership’s conclusion after an 11-season run in November, will be coming to a close with its upcoming eighth season.

All of the announcements come at a time of uncertainty for the larger AMC Networks, which is facing cutbacks and cost-saving strategy shifts in programming following the abrupt exit of its short-lived new CEO Christina Spade last fall.

Per AMC, “The Walking Dead: Dead City” follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham and Mahina Napoleon. “Walking Dead” creator Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Eli Jorné, Cohan, Morgan and Brian Bockrath are executive producers.

In “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The series stars Reedus, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. It is executive produced by Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.

And Lincoln and Gurira reunite for a new spinoff series that “presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world,” per AMC. “Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

Gimple serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln and Gurira.